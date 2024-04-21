Chiefs 2024 NFL Draft prospect per day: Mizzou CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs could look at bolstering their secondary depth in the 2024 NFL Draft.

As part of FOX4’s 2024 NFL Draft prospect per day project, we take a look at Mizzou cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. and how he can fit in KC if the Chiefs select him.

Info

Hometown: West Dallas, Texas

Played at powerhouse Duncanville High

True freshman starter in 2020: Led team with six pass breakups

Tore ACL in 2021 after four games

35 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 4 pass breakups, forced fumble in 9 games (8 starts) in 2023, missed four games with groin injury

73 tackles, 1.5 TFL,

Measurements

Height: 5’11

Weight: 183

Arm length: 32 inches

Hand: 8 1/2 inches

4.51 40-yard dash, 1.54 10-yard split, 10’0″ broad jump

Fit with Chiefs

Rakestraw Jr. began the draft process as one of the top cornerbacks in the class.

His footwork is very good and leaves him rarely out of position. Mizzou switched up between man and zone coverage and Rakestraw excelled in both showing good technique, instincts, and ball skills. He is also physical at the line of scrimmage with a good press technique and can also show up strong in the run game.

What has caused Rakestraw to slide in the draft process are questions about his long speed to be able to keep up with NFL receivers. His 40 time didn’t do him any favors with teams. He also is light at 183 pounds, but has the frame to pack on more muscle.

Some analysts have already moved Rakestraw to safety because of concerns about his speed. He also battled through several injuries during his college career, which will give teams some pause as well.

The Chiefs have shown themselves to be ok with cornerbacks who are a bit handsy and could get some penalties for holding and pass interference, but Rakestraw’s speed may not hit the threshold that they hold their cornerbacks to.

Kansas City also leaves corners on islands at times, and that won’t be best for Rakestraw coming out of the gate, but could come with time.

Rakestraw could still have a shot at being a first-round pick, but the second round is sounding like more his sweet spot.

