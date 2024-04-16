Chiefs 2024 NFL Draft prospect per day: Georgia S Javon Bullard

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs could look at bolstering their secondary depth in the 2024 NFL Draft.

As part of FOX4’s 2024 NFL Draft prospect per day project, we take a look at Georgia safety Javon Bullard and how he can fit in KC if the Chiefs select him.

Info

Hometown: Milledgeville, Georgia

Was a special teamer on the 2021 national championship team, full-time starter on 2022 national championship team, 2 INTs in title game vs. TCU

56 tackles, TFL, 2 INTs, 5 PBUs in 12 games in 2023, missed two games with injury

114 tackles, 8 TFL,- 3.5 sacks, 4 INTs, 12 PBUs over 40 games

Participated at Senior Bowl and NFL Combine

Chiefs 2024 NFL Draft prospect per day: North Carolina WR Devontez Walker

Measurements

Height: 5’10 1/2

Weight: 198

Arm length: 30 3/4 inches

Hand: 9 inches

4.47 40-yard dash, 1.51 10-yard split

Fit with Chiefs

Bullard is an athletic safety who could be a defensive coordinator’s favorite player in the right system with his versatility.

Bullard has fluid hips that allow him to flat-foot read plays as a safety across the middle of the field. His hips combined with his speed give him the range to play as a deep high safety as well and he has supreme ball skills to go with it.

Bullard is one of the most physical safeties in the draft. He is eager to come downhill in the run game and has the play recognition to diagnose plays. Bullard also knocked Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. out of the 2023 College Football Playoff semifinals which helped Georgia’s comeback in the win.

He struggled a bit when he played at slot cornerback against shiftier receivers. Teams may also knock him for his size but the height shouldn’t be a concern with how well he plays. Even when he is in trail coverage, Bullard has the speed and skills to recover and make a play.

Bullard would fit any defensive system and Kansas City is no different. He would mainly be asked to switch between playing as a safety in the box and over the top of the defense.

But if he falls to the Chiefs, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo would find some different ways to utilize his skills.

Read more Kansas City Chiefs stories on FOX4

Safeties usually start to come off the board in the second round and Bullard could be one of the first safeties selected in the draft.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.