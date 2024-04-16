Chiefs 2024 NFL Draft prospect per day: North Carolina WR Devontez Walker

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs could use more wide receivers that could come from the 2024 NFL Draft.

As part of FOX4’s 2024 NFL Draft prospect per day project, we take a look at North Carolina wide receiver Devontez Walker and how he can fit in KC if the Chiefs select him.

Info

Hometown: Charlotte, North Carolina

Transferred from NC Central after freshman year due to pandemic canceled season to Kent State

63 receptions for 1,045 yards and 12 TDs over his two seasons at Kent State

58 catches for 921 yards and 11 TDs in 2022, First-Team All-MAC as a sophomore

41 catches, 699 yards (17 yards per catch), 7 TDs in eight games (six starts) 2023, Third-Team All-ACC

Ruled eligible to play by the NCAA on Oct. 5, citing that UNC left out important information in the previous application for a waiver for a two-time transfer.

Participated at Senior Bowl and NFL Combine

Measurements

Height: 6’1 1/2

Weight: 193

Arm length: 33 1/4 inches

Hand: 9 1/8 inches

4.36 40-yard dash, 1.54 10-yard split, 40.5″ vertical jump, 11’2″ broad jump

Fit with Chiefs

Walker is a lengthy athlete with long strides that relies on his speed to get open.

He benefited from playing with future 1st round pick Drake Maye who threw to him on lots of deep routes. Walker can fly down the field but lacks creativity in his stem to beat press coverage.

His footwork and route running leave a lot to be desired with a lot of rounded-off routes and a lack of burst getting in and out of breaks. Walker improved his contested catching throughout his career but still catches balls with his body a lot more than teams may like.

He excels at routes that speedsters can consistently win at: slants, go routes, and posts. He flashes jump ball ability with great hops and the length to extend his long frame. Walker struggles at defeating press and was particularly limited when he was guarded by Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins who is seen as a first-round pick.

He can also have a lack of urgency in run blocking which coaches highly look down on.

Walker has lined up as an outside and inside receiver but will likely need to play out of the slot because he struggles with press and contact. The Chiefs would easily work with a receiver with his abilities on the field but route running is essential in KC’s offense as receivers run lots of option routes.

Some folks see Walker going as high as the second round two but some see him going as late as the fourth round.

