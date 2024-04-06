Chiefs 2024 NFL Draft preview: Prospects to watch
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There are now less than three weeks until the 2024 NFL Draft, and the Kansas City Chiefs have the most time out of any team until they’re on the clock.
The back-to-back Super Bowl champions have the last pick in almost every round of the draft as they look to bolster their roster.
The Chiefs have already secured key re-signings like linebacker Drue Tranquill and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. They have also signed a few free agents like wide receiver Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown and tight end Irv Smith Jr. while losing cornerback L’Jarius Sneed and LB Willie Gay to trades and free agency among other players.
Here are all seven of the Chiefs’ picks in the draft.
Round 1, pick 32
Round 2, pick 64
Round 3, pick 95
Round 4, pick 131
Round 5, pick 159 (from Dallas Cowboys)
Round 5, pick 173 (compensatory)
Round 7, pick 221 (from Tennessee Titans)
Kansas City has four positions where they can improve in the draft: offensive tackle, defensive tackle, wide receiver, and secondary players.
Here are some players that the Chiefs could be targeting.
Offensive Tackle
Troy Fautanu, Washington
Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma
Kingsley Suamataia, BYU
Javon Foster, Mizzou
Ethan Driskell, Marshall
Defensive Line
Jer’Zhan Newton, Illinois
Braden Fiske, Florida State
Khristian Boyd, Northern Iowa
Tyler Davis, Clemson
Logan Lee, Iowa
Wide Receiver
Xavier Worthy, Texas
Devontez Walker, North Carolina
Troy Franklin, Oregon
Ricky Pearsall, Florida
Anthony Gould, Oregon State
Secondary
Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Mizzou
T.J. Tampa, Iowa State
Javon Bullard, Georgia
Cole Bishop, Utah
Deantre Prince, Ole Miss
Leading up to the first day of the draft, April 25, FOX4 will evaluate a prospect a day to see how they would fit with the Chiefs.
Each evaluation will be included in this article.
