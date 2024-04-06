Chiefs 2024 NFL Draft preview: Prospects to watch

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There are now less than three weeks until the 2024 NFL Draft, and the Kansas City Chiefs have the most time out of any team until they’re on the clock.

The back-to-back Super Bowl champions have the last pick in almost every round of the draft as they look to bolster their roster.

Read more Kansas City Chiefs stories on FOX4

The Chiefs have already secured key re-signings like linebacker Drue Tranquill and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. They have also signed a few free agents like wide receiver Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown and tight end Irv Smith Jr. while losing cornerback L’Jarius Sneed and LB Willie Gay to trades and free agency among other players.

Here are all seven of the Chiefs’ picks in the draft.

Round 1, pick 32

Round 2, pick 64

Round 3, pick 95

Round 4, pick 131

Round 5, pick 159 (from Dallas Cowboys)

Round 5, pick 173 (compensatory)

Round 7, pick 221 (from Tennessee Titans)

Kansas City has four positions where they can improve in the draft: offensive tackle, defensive tackle, wide receiver, and secondary players.

End Zone Extra: Get the top Chiefs news and insider features all season long

Here are some players that the Chiefs could be targeting.

Offensive Tackle

Troy Fautanu, Washington

Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma

Kingsley Suamataia, BYU

Javon Foster, Mizzou

Ethan Driskell, Marshall

Defensive Line

Jer’Zhan Newton, Illinois

Braden Fiske, Florida State

Khristian Boyd, Northern Iowa

Tyler Davis, Clemson

Logan Lee, Iowa

Wide Receiver

Xavier Worthy, Texas

Devontez Walker, North Carolina

Troy Franklin, Oregon

Ricky Pearsall, Florida

Anthony Gould, Oregon State

Secondary

Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Mizzou

T.J. Tampa, Iowa State

Javon Bullard, Georgia

Cole Bishop, Utah

Deantre Prince, Ole Miss

Leading up to the first day of the draft, April 25, FOX4 will evaluate a prospect a day to see how they would fit with the Chiefs.

Each evaluation will be included in this article.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.