Chiefs 2023 special teams preview: Punt returns

The Kansas City Chiefs’ punt return team was, quite frankly, bad last season.

That is, up until the postseason when receiver/returners Skyy Moore and Kadarius Toney broke off game-changing returns in the AFC Championship Game and the Super Bowl, respectively.

Kansas City hopes to carry that momentum into 2023 with its punt return subunit, albeit with a different squad than last year’s. Several contributors on the Chiefs’ punt return squad are no longer on the roster entering 2023, meaning there’s potential for improvement.

Let’s look at who’s left and who’s back on the Chiefs’ punt return team, and who will be contributing for the very first time.

Top 2022 Chiefs punt return contributors

These 14 Chiefs led the team in punt return snaps in 2022:

S Deon Bush

LB Leo Chenal

LB Jack Cochrane

S Bryan Cook

TE Jody Fortson

TE Noah Gray

LB Darius Harris

CB Chris Lammons

CB Trent McDuffie

WR/PR Skyy Moore

CB L’Jarius Sneed

WR/PR Kadarius Toney

WR/PR Justin Watson

CB Joshua Williams

Four of the above players are not on the Chiefs’ 53-man roster heading into 2023: Bush, Fortson, Harris and Lammons. Bush is on Kansas City’s practice squad. Harris and Lammons moved on in free agency. Fortson would have made the team but is out for the season with a shoulder injury.

Chiefs 2022 punt return lineup and snap counts.

Here’s the Chiefs’ 2022 punt return lineup and snap counts. Find more here.

It’ll be interesting to see how the Chiefs replace the production of Fortson and Lammons, two of the best players on this subunit last season. Fortson was very good at pressuring the punter, coming close to blocking multiple punts. Lammons was an excellent jammer, succeeding on over 70 percent of his plays by my grading system.

Projected 2023 Chiefs punt return contributors

The Chiefs could use almost anyone on this subunit, but here’s who I expect to come in and contribute right away for the first time:

S Chamarri Conner

S Mike Edwards

WR/PR Richie James

LB Cam Jones

CB Nic Jones

WR Justyn Ross

CB Darius Rush

Others who could contribute are:

LB Leo Chenal

LB Jack Cochrane

S Bryan Cook

TE Noah Gray

WR/PR Skyy Moore

WR Rashee Rice

WR/PR Kadarius Toney

WR/PR Justin Watson

CB Joshua Williams

Projected Chiefs 2023 punt return lineup.

Though tough to predict, here’s my projected Chiefs 2023 punt return lineup.

Special teams coordinator Dave Toub hasn’t outright said who the team’s starting jammers will be, but my guess is Rush and Williams will take those spots. Conner and/or Nic Jones could see time there as well. McDuffie and Sneed were frequently featured as jammers last year, but neither was particularly good at the role, so it’s best if those two stick to defense if possible.

In between the jammers, expect Bell, Edwards and Cam Jones to see some work. The punt returner spot has been won by Richie James, who had 174 yards on 24 returns last year with the New York Giants. Toney and Moore might see time at returner, as could Watson and even Ross in a pinch.

If injuries occur, there are some practice squad guys who could be called up and earn time on this squad. That includes Bush, cornerback

Ekow Boye-Doe, tight end Matt Bushman and receiver/returner Montrell Washington.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire