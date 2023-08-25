Chiefs 2023 schedule preview: Week 17: Bengals

We conclude our 2023 Kansas City Chiefs schedule preview with perhaps their biggest matchup of the year, the Cincinnati Bengals.

Although they fell short of making it back to the Super Bowl, 2022 was another stellar season for Cincinnati. Things started a little rocky out of the gate with a 4-4 start, but the Bengals would go on to win their final eight games. In Week 17 their game against Buffalo was canceled due to Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin’s suffering cardiac arrest on the field.

The Bengals have made it to the AFC Championship game against the Chiefs for the second year in a row, but this time Cincinnati came out on the losing end by a score of 23-20. The Bengals then kicked off their offseason by signing former Chiefs left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. to a four-year contract.

They also signed veterans Nick Scott and Irv Smith Jr., who will start at safety and tight end respectively. Cincinnati’s first three picks in the 2023 NFL Draft were used on defense, selecting defensive end Myles Murphy and defensive backs D.J. Turner II and Jordan Battle.

The offseason didn’t come without a few significant losses, as the Bengals lost both starting safeties, Jesse Bates III and Vonn Bell, as well as running back Samaje Perine. The Bengals still boast a championship-caliber roster, however, and should once again be in contention to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl.

Now, let’s take a look at some of the Bengals’ top players and their outlooks for the 2023 season:

Quarterback Joe Burrow

Credit: Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports

Burrow has one of the most enviable situations in the NFL. His top two wide receivers, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, are among the elite at their position, and Joe Mixon is a former Pro Bowl running back who can still make an impact.

Burrow has utilized his weapons to the fullest, recording the fourth-most passing yards and third-most passing touchdowns over the last two seasons. He is deadly accurate, leading the NFL in completion percentage in 2021 and finishing second in 2022. Burrow also became somewhat of a rushing threat last season, racking up 257 yards and five touchdowns.

He is poised to have another big year in 2023 as he continues to chase an MVP and a Super Bowl ring. Burrow has been dealing with a calf injury that has forced him to sit out the preseason, but all indications are that he’s on track to play in Week 1 of the regular season.

Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase

Credit: Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports

After arguably having the best rookie season by a wide receiver in NFL history, Chase wasn’t quite as explosive in 2022. Part of the reason is that he missed four games with a hip injury, but some of it was due to defenses being on high alert for his big play ability. His yards per reception average dropped from 18 to 12.

Make no mistake, Chase still had a nice 2022 season, catching 87 passes for 1,046 yards and nine touchdowns. Now in his third year, he will need to adjust to how defenses have learned to cover him. Chase’s ceiling could be being the best receiver in the league.

His release off the line of scrimmage is second to none and his ability to track the ball and win contested catches is among the best of all receivers. Per Pro Football Focus, Burrow’s passer rating when targeting Chase was 112.4 last season.

Wide receiver Tee Higgins

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Higgins is a bit in Chase’s shadow but is a great receiver in his own right. He has recorded back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and barely missed the mark in 2020. During Chase’s four game absence Higgins proved he can be a true No. 1 receiver, catching 26 passes for 371 yards.

Higgins is a redzone weapon with his long and tall frame, racking up 19 career touchdowns in three seasons. 2023 is a contract year for Higgins, so he’ll surely be putting his best foot forward each week to secure a big-time contract next offseason, whether it’s with the Bengals or elsewhere.

Defensive end Trey Hendrickson

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Hendrickson has quietly been one of the better pass rushers in the league over the past few seasons. He isn’t the most athletically gifted defensive end in the league, but he plays with a high motor and great mechanics. He also has a refined set of pass-rush moves.

After a breakout 2020 season with the New Orleans Saints where he recorded 13.5 sacks, the Bengals signed Hendrickson to a four-year, $60 million deal in 2020. Hendrickson has 22 sacks and six forced fumbles over his last two seasons, earning him back-to-back Pro Bowl nods.

Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie

Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Injuries have held back the talented Awuzie from being recognized as one of the elite cornerbacks in the NFL. Only once has he played an entire season and has missed 27 games throughout his six-year career. When healthy, though, he can match up with any receiver in the league.

In 2022 Awuzie didn’t allow a touchdown and allowed a catch on just 41.9 percent of throws with him in coverage per Pro Football Focus. Unfortunately, injuries cost him again last year when he tore his ACL in Week 8. He has been participating in drills during practice and appears to be on track to play in Week 1 of the regular season.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire