Chiefs 2023 schedule preview, Week 7: Chargers

In Week 7 the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Los Angeles Chargers in the first of their two 2023 matchups.

After a middling 6-6 start in 2022, the Chargers won four of their last five games and made the playoffs as the fifth seed in the AFC. Unfortunately, Los Angeles would blow the third-largest lead in postseason history to the Jacksonville Jaguars, losing 31-30 after jumping out to an early 27-0 lead.

The Chargers intently focused on re-signing their own players in the offseason, but saved their most notable move for Wednesday when they gave quarterback Justin Herbert a massive five-year, $262.5 million contract extension. They also managed to return right tackle Trey Pipkins, wide receiver Jalen Guyton and running back Austin Ekeler from their 2022 roster.

Their only significant free agent signing was linebacker Eric Kendricks, who was a former first-team All-Pro selection in 2019.

They will look to get big contributions out of their draft class this season, especially from first-round pick wide receiver Quentin Johnston. Linebackers Tuli Tuipulotu and Daiyan Henley are also expected to make impacts for the team’s defense as rookies.

Head coach Brandon Staley could be entering 2023 on the hot seat after each of the Chargers’ last two seasons ended in heartbreak. He has a 1-3 record against the reigning AFC West champion Chiefs and has yet to win a playoff game. Despite being touted as a bright young defensive mind, Los Angeles has ranked no higher than 20th in total defense during Staley’s tenure.

Now, let’s take a look at some of the Chargers’ top players and their outlooks heading into the 2023 NFL season:

Quarterback Justin Herbert

Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Now the highest-paid player in the NFL, it’s time for Herbert to start winning some big games. He has the stats, having thrown for over 4,300 yards in each of his three NFL seasons and 94 total touchdowns. He’s also efficient, as he completed a career-high 68.2 percent of his passes last season and threw just 10 interceptions.

The glaring hole in Herbert’s resume is postseason wins, which currently sit at zero. His regular season record isn’t overly impressive either at 25-24. Whether it’s fair or not, quarterbacks are linked to and held responsible for their team’s success. Herbert has to not only start leading his team to victory more consistently but also beat the elites of the AFC.

Running back Austin Ekeler

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Ekeler has been perhaps the most underappreciated running back in the league for many years now. He is one of the most well-rounded backs in the NFL, a threat as a runner and a receiver. Ekeler has gone over 1,000 yards from scrimmage three times in his career and has been a touchdown machine, leading the league in rushing touchdowns since 2021 with 25.

Ekeler is aiming for another big season in 2023 as he is in the final year of his contract and will be looking for another payday. He spent a good chunk of the offseason in a contract dispute with the Chargers before receiving $1.75 million more in incentives. Ekeler should be the workhorse back yet again for L.A. and continue to produce as long as he stays healthy.

Wide receiver Mike Williams

Photo by David Eulitt-Getty Images

At 6-foot-4 and with a 4.4 40-yard dash time, Williams is one of the most physically gifted wide receivers in the NFL. He can high point the ball in the air as well as any receiver in the league as well as burn defensive backs deep down the field. Williams has two career 1,000-yard seasons and 30 touchdowns.

The biggest struggle for Williams throughout his six-year career has been staying healthy. He has appeared in all regular season games just once and he missed five games in 2022, including the Chargers’ wildcard game. With the addition of Johnston and Keenan Allen still in the mix, some pressure should be alleviated off Williams’ shoulders and decrease some wear and tear.

Outside linebacker Joey Bosa

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Bosa will look to rebound from an injury-riddled 2022 season in which he missed 12 games. Like Williams, Bosa has struggled to consistently stay healthy. When he is healthy, however, Bosa is undoubtedly one of the best defensive linemen in the NFL.

The four-time Pro Bowler is a force against both the run and the pass and has four career double-digit sack seasons. Bosa has a knack for stripping the ball out when he gets to the quarterback, registering 14 career forced fumbles. He has shockingly never been selected as an all-pro, giving him something to strive for along with a Super Bowl ring.

Safety Derwin James

AP Photo-Charlie Riedel

James is coming off his third All-Pro season in 2022. He recorded 115 total tackles, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, and a career-high four sacks. James also allowed the lowest yards per reception (7.0) among all safeties per Pro Football Focus.

Continuing with the theme for the Chargers, unfortunately, James has also had bad luck with injuries. He missed three games last season, 11 games in 2019, and missed the entire 2020 season. If James can figure out how to stay healthy, he’ll have a chance to put together a hall-of-fame career.

