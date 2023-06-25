Chiefs 2023 schedule preview, Week 2: Jaguars

In Week 2 the Chiefs will head on the road to Jacksonville to face the Jaguars in an AFC Divisional playoff rematch.

The Chiefs beat the Jaguars in that game, despite quarterback Patrick Mahomes injuring his ankle and missing a few series. All in all, 2022 was still a very successful season for Jacksonville, going from having the worst record in the NFL the previous year to AFC South division champions.

Before losing to K.C. in the divisional round, the Jags pulled off an epic come-from-behind victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on wildcard weekend. The Chargers jumped out to a 27-0 lead, but the Jags would storm back and outscore them 31-3 in the second half. It is the third-largest comeback in NFL postseason history.

The Jacksonville offense ranked in the top 10 in yards and points per game last season. It has a nice core of young players in quarterback Trevor Lawrence, running back Travis Etienne, tight end Evan Engram and receiver Christian Kirk. This year the Jags’ offense will get even more of a boost with receiver Calvin Ridley returning from suspension.

The Jags were mediocre defensively in 2022. They struggled to rush the passer, ranking 26th in the league in sacks. Oddly, they didn’t do anything in free agency or the draft to address that issue, but instead are banking on a big year two leap from 2022 No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker.

Let’s take a look at some of the Jaguars’ key players and their outlooks heading into the 2023 NFL season:

QB Trevor Lawrence

Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

After having his rookie year wasted by poor coaching, Lawrence made a dramatic improvement in his second season under coach Doug Pederson. Lawrence earned a Pro Bowl nod after throwing for 4,113 yards and an efficient 25-8 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

Now in his second year in Pederson’s system and his third year overall, Lawrence could elevate his game to an elite level. He has an excellent blend of size and athleticism and has a plethora of weapons to work with. Lawrence’s next test will be how he handles having high expectations.

RB Travis Etienne

Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

Etienne had a breakout season in 2022 and established himself as one of the best running backs in the league. He finished eighth among RBs in rushing yards and second in yards per rushing attempt among RBs with at least 200 carries.

Etienne is a supreme athlete who runs with great balance and quickness, and the Jaguar coaching staff believes he still has unlocked potential as a pass catcher. Unlike last offseason, Etienne isn’t rehabbing from injury and can focus on the little things, which could make him even more dangerous in 2023.

WR Christian Kirk

Some believed that Jacksonville overpaid for Kirk last offseason, but he delivered in his first year as a Jaguar. Kirk caught 84 passes for 1,108 yards and eight touchdowns in 2022, all career-highs, plus 15 catches and two TDs in the postseason.

Kirk is a prototypical fit for Pederson’s offense and has established himself as one of the best slot receivers in the league. He may not be as productive statistically with Calvin Ridley now in the mix, but the addition of Ridley could open things up for more big plays for Kirk.

WR Calvin Ridley

Ridley’s return to football will be highly anticipated after sitting out 11 games in 2021 due to mental health reasons and missing the entire 2022 season due to being suspended for gambling on games. Ridley had a big 2020 campaign where he caught 90 passes for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns, earning him second-team All-Pro honors.

There will be plenty of question marks surrounding his return, including if he’s still in shape and if he’s committed to football. Offseason reports out of Jacksonville have been positive, stating that Ridley still looks explosive and runs sharp routes. With Doug Pederson’s mind and the other weapons within the Jacksonville offense, Ridley should be a solid contributor in 2023.

OLB Travon Walker

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Walker struggled in his rookie season, looking raw and overmatched at times. He managed 49 total tackles and 3.5 sacks and an interception. The Jags knew there would be a learning curve with Walker given that he was just a one-year starter in college, and they asked him to switch from defensive end to outside linebacker.

The glaring weakness is the lack of sack production; however, Walker did show more consistency in putting pressure on the quarterback at the end of the season. Jacksonville struggled to get to the QB last season and are banking big time on Walker stepping up. If he doesn’t, it could be the biggest reason why the Jags don’t take the next step in contending in the AFC.

