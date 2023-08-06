Chiefs 2023 schedule preview, Week 11: Eagles

In Week 11 the Kansas City Chiefs, coming off of their bye week, will host the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football.

This game, of course, will be a rematch of last year’s Super Bowl LVII, where the Chiefs came back from a 10-point deficit to defeat the Eagles. Philadelphia is aiming to get back to the big game after re-signing some key free agents and having an impressive draft in April.

The offseason got off to a worrisome start as the Eagles lost both their coordinators as well as starting defensive players T.J. Edwards, Marcus Epps, and Javon Hargrave. They were able to re-sign some key contributors, however, bringing back center Jason Kelce, cornerbacks Darius Slay and James Bradbury, and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox.

Philly then added some new blood in free agency, signing running back Rashaad Penny, linebacker Nicholas Morrow, cornerback Greedy Williams, and quarterback Marcus Mariota. The Eagles also traded for D’Andre Swift to pair with Penny for a dynamic one-two punch in the backfield.

Philadelphia entered the draft with two first-round picks and got two day-one starters in defensive tackle Jalen Carter and linebacker Nolan Smith. Carter was widely considered the best overall prospect in the draft and Smith was one of the most athletically gifted players available. The Eagles have one of the deepest rosters in the league and should once again prove to be an NFC powerhouse.

Now, let’s take a look at some of the Eagles’ top players and their outlooks heading into the 2023 NFL season:

Quarterback Jalen Hurts

The Eagles rewarded Hurts’ MVP-caliber 2022 season with a five-year, $255 million contract extension during the offseason. Hurts had a stellar 22-6 touchdown-to-interception ratio while also throwing for 3,701 yards and rushing for 760 yards. His eight yards per completion were good for third-best in the NFL.

Hurts is in a dream situation for a quarterback. He has one of the best offensive lines in the league, two 1,000-yard receivers, and a very deep running back corps. At just 24 years old, Hurts hasn’t even hit his prime yet and will continue to get better, which is a scary thought for the rest of the NFL.

Wide receiver A.J. Brown

Brown has been one of the most dominant receivers in the league since hitting the field as a rookie in 2019. He is an All-Pro, a Pro Bowler, and has eclipsed 1,000 yards in three of his four seasons. In 2022 Brown was top five in receiving yards, touchdowns, and yards per reception.

Brown has a nice blend of size and speed, able to beat defenders deep down the field and win tightly contested catches. He is effective from inside the slot or out on the boundary. He is especially great against man coverage, ranking fourth with a 90.4 Pro Football Focus receiving grade against it.

Wide receiver DeVonta Smith

Even with A.J. Brown on the Eagles’ roster, Smith still set career highs in receptions (95), receiving yards (1,196), and touchdowns (seven) in 2022. The former Heisman Trophy winner has elite speed and fluidity, able to change direction on a dime.

Smith led the Eagles in receptions and yards during this past postseason, including a 100-yard performance in the Super Bowl.

87 percent of his snaps were recorded with him lining up on the outside (per Pro Football Focus), but in the red zone, Smith often lines up inside, catching 13 passes out of the slot for 135 yards and four touchdowns. Smith has never missed a game and is on track to become a Pro Bowl receiver and possibly an All-Pro.

Outside linebacker Haason Reddick

Reddick may not be one of the first pass rushers fans think of when considering the best in the league, but he has been one of the most productive over the past three seasons. He has recorded double-digit sacks every year since 2020 and ranked second last season with 16.

He also ranks third in sacks during that time period with 39.5. Reddick earned his first Pro Bowl and All-Pro selections in 2022 while also leading the NFL in forced fumbles with five. Reddick is a bit undersized but has a great first step and a high motor.

Cornerback James Bradbury

Bradberry has steadily been a top cornerback since entering the league in 2016. He’s coming off the best season of his career in 2022, snagging three interceptions and finishing first among all cornerbacks in passer rating allowed per PFF.

Bradberry is especially good in zone coverage, with a good feel for when to pass off his receiver and come down on the next receiver. He has excellent closing speed and a nose for the ball with 18 career interceptions. Bradberry received a three-year contract extension this offseason, pairing him with Darius Slay as perhaps the best cornerback tandem in the league.

