Chiefs 2023 schedule news tracker

The 2023 NFL schedule is slated to be released in its entirety on the evening of Thursday, May 11.

With the NFL once again turning its schedule reveal into a week-long spectacle, we’re going to be keeping track of all the news and reports coming out prior to the big reveal. Beginning on Wednesday, May 10, various NFL broadcast partners will be revealing select games from the schedule. We don’t know the exact times of those releases, but we do know where and on what date they’re coming:

International Games – May 10 on NFL Network and ESPN Black Friday Game – May 10 via Amazon Select individual games – May 10 on Fox & Friends and CBS Mornings Select individual games – May 11 on Today Show and Good Morning America

Chiefs Wire will round up all the legitimate schedule news and rumors down below ahead of the official release. Check back frequently for updates throughout the next two days:

Everything we know so far

Michael Chow/The Republic via USA TODAY Sports

The formula for the 2023 NFL season schedule is as follows:

6 division games

4 games vs. opponents outside of the division, but in the same conference

4 games vs. opponents outside of the division, but in the opposite conference

2 games vs. opponents in the same conference based on the prior year’s standings

1 game vs. an opponent outside of the conference based on the prior year’s standings

You can find a list of the Chiefs’ home and away opponents for 2023 here.

As the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Chiefs are expected to open up at home at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 7 for their banner night.

The NFL’s regular season is set to end on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024.

Super Bowl LVIII will be played on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

A rumor for Week 2?

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Is Donna Kelce officially an NFL schedule leaker? Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce’s mother recently wrote in a Facebook post that the Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl LVII rematch would take place in Week 2 at Arrowhead Stadium. We have our doubts, but it’s certainly not outside of the realm of possibility.

Who are the Chiefs playing in Germany?

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

Early reports from both ESPN and the German Newspaper Bild indicated that the Chiefs would play the Chicago Bears in Frankfurt, Germany this November. Recently, NBC Sports’ Peter King disputed those reports, saying that Kansas City opted to protect their game against Chicago from going overseas. We’ll find out who is right on Wednesday, May 10.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire