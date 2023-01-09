Chiefs’ 2023 home and away opponents set

With the 2022 regular season campaign coming to an end, the Kansas City Chiefs’ home and away opponents for the 2023 NFL season have been finalized.

The 2023 NFL schedule won’t officially be revealed until sometime in April, so we don’t have all the details on dates and times yet. However, now that the winners of various divisions have been determined, the Chiefs’ opponents for next year are officially set in stone.

Take a look at those opponents and our reaction down below:

Home opponents:

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Broncos

Raiders

Chargers

Bills

Dolphins

Bears

Lions

Bengals

Eagles

Away opponents:

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Broncos

Raiders

Chargers

Packers

Patriots

Jets

Vikings

Jaguars

Reaction:

AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

It’s another schedule filled with top-ranked opponents for Kansas City, which is always the case when you finish atop your division.

Per usual, the Chiefs will face AFC West division opponents a total of six times, with half the games coming at home and half coming on the road. Kansas City was 6-0 against the AFC West in the 2022 regular season. Additionally, the Chiefs will play the AFC East and NFC North this season. Their Week 17 game this season will be played against the NFC East-winning Philadelphia Eagles, Andy Reid’s former team.

The Chiefs will face several AFC playoff teams and a lot of good quarterbacks on their home turf. Fans will want to get their tickets early for some of the quarterback duels featuring the likes of Justin Herbert, Joe Burrow, Justin Fields, Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts. The game with the Lions, who boasted one of the league’s top-scoring offenses in 2022, could quietly be an exciting game at Arrowhead. Then there is Tyreek Hill’s homecoming, which should bring plenty of drama.

The road slate for Kansas City looks much easier this year, especially from a quarterback-matchups perspective. There are only a handful of teams they’ll play on the road that finished the 2022 NFL season with a record over .500.

Keep in mind that one of the games — home or away — could be played in Germany in 2023. The Patriots are the only team on the Chiefs’ schedule next season that has home marketing rights in Germany.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire