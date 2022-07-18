Chiefs 2022 schedule preview, Week 9: Titans

In Week 9 the Kansas City Chiefs will come off their bye week to host the Tennessee Titans on “Sunday Night Football”.

Tennessee handed the Chiefs their worst loss of the 2021 season, dominating them from start to finish with a 27-3 final score. The Titans got off to an 8-2 start and appeared to be the strongest team in the AFC, but stumbled a bit down the stretch, going 4-3 in their final seven games.

Their 12-5 overall record was still good enough to secure the No.1 overall seed in the AFC. Many people labeled the Titans as one of the weakest No. 1 seeds in recent memory. Unfortunately, for Tennessee, that was proven right after going one-and-done in the playoffs, losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round.

The Titans lost a trio of former Pro Bowlers from their offense this offseason in receivers A.J. Brown, Julio Jones, and guard Rodger Saffold. To restore their ailing wide receiving corps, Tennessee traded for Robert Woods and drafted Treylon Burks in the first round.

Defensively the Titans will return most of their starters from 2021. They lost cornerback Janoris Jenkins, who played well last season, but they replaced him with second-round pick Roger McCreary who they are very high on.

Let’s take a look at some of the Titans’ key players and their outlooks heading into the regular season:

QB Ryan Tannehill

Tannehill is entering his 10th NFL season and his fourth as the Titans’ starting quarterback. In 2021, he had his lowest touchdown passing total in four seasons with 21 and threw the second-most interceptions of his career with 14. He can still make plays with his legs, however, rushing for 270 yards and seven touchdowns last season.

Tannehill’s inconsistencies led to the Titans drafting quarterback Malik Willis in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Barring an amazing training camp and preseason, Willis will likely spend his rookie season as Tannehill’s backup. With the arrival of Willis and the Titans having a potential out on Tannehill’s contract after the 2022 season, this could be his last year in Tennessee.

RB Derrick Henry

Henry was by far and away leading the NFL in rushing in 2021 before breaking a bone in his foot, costing him the final nine games of the season. He returned for the Titans’ postseason game against the Bengals but wasn’t very effective, averaging just three yards per carry. He’ll be a full go for training camp and should see another heavy workload for Tennessee in 2022.

Henry has been the definition of a workhorse, averaging 300 carries per season from 2018-2021. During that time he led the NFL in rushing yards and touchdowns twice. Henry won NFL Offensive Player of the Year in 2020 after rushing for a career-high 2,027 yards. He is also a two-time All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection.

Guard Taylor Lewan

A former first-round pick in 2014, Lewan has been one of the best guards in the NFL for many years. In his career, he has blocked the way for two AFC rushing yards leaders (DeMarco Murray and Derrick Henry) and has been named to the Pro Bowl three times.

Unfortunately, Lewan has been on a string of bad luck, not having played an entire season since 2017. In 2019, he was suspended for four games after failing a drug test for a banned substance and in 2020 he tore his ACL, costing him 11 games.

OLB Harold Landry III

The Titans locked Landry up this offseason to a five-year, $87.5 million contract extension. He earned it after having a breakout 2021 season where he recorded 12 sacks, 21 QB hurries and 75 total tackles, all career highs.

Landry also earned the first Pro Bowl nod of his career in 2021. His 3,187 snaps played is the most by an edge rusher in the NFL since 2019. Landry’s combination of quickness and arm length makes him one of the most athletic outside linebackers in the league.

S Kevin Byard

Byard has quietly been one of the best safeties in the NFL during his six-year career. He is a two-time All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowler and he led the league in interceptions in 2017 with eight. He may be coming off the best season of his career in 2021, earning a 90.5 grade from Pro Football Focus, the highest among all defensive backs.

Byard allowed a completion rate of just 51.7 percent and a passer rating of 68.7 when targeted last season. He also notched team-highs in tackles (88) and interceptions (five), while also adding 13 pass break-ups and two defensive touchdowns.

Training camp storylines

The Titans are in big need of playmakers in the passing game. They have one of the most unproven receiving corps in the league and although they signed tight end Austin Hooper this offseason, Hooper has been on a downward trend the last two seasons. It starts with Robert Woods, who has been a consistent and somewhat under-the-radar receiver over the last few years.

He will be faced with the challenges of coming off a midseason ACL tear and learning a new offensive system. Then there is rookie Trey Burks, a big, physical receiver who could make a big impact right off the bat. He raised some concerns during the team’s minicamp with complications due to his asthma, which will be something to monitor moving forward.

With the departure of Saffold, the left guard spot is up for grabs. Aaron Brewer and Jamarco Jones will battle it out for the starting gig, both of whom are NFL journeymen.

Finally, all eyes will be on Malik Willis. While all signs point to him sitting this season, he is undoubtedly the future of the Titans’ franchise. His athleticism and running ability will be easy for him to flash, but he has a lot of developing to do as a passer. He could see the field some as a rookie in the wildcat or if Ryan Tannehill runs into any issues during the season.

