Chiefs 2022 regular season snap leaders at every position

As the Kansas City Chiefs turn their attention to the postseason with the 2022 NFL regular season officially behind us., we’re taking a look back at the full season’s worth of snap numbers.

There was a lot of off-season turnover in Kansas City with Brett Veach choosing to replace aging veterans with an infusion of youth via the 2022 NFL draft and free agency. Some of the team’s snap leaders won’t surprise you, but nearly every phase of the game saw some new faces leading the way at various different positions.

Which players have seen the field the most during the regular season? Below we break down the team’s snap leaders by position:

Quarterback: Patrick Mahomes

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

1,131 snaps

Left tackle: Orlando Brown Jr.

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

1,131 snaps

Left guard: Joe Thuney

David Eulitt/Getty Images

989 snaps

Center: Creed Humphrey

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

1,136 snaps

Right guard: Trey Smith

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

1,037 snaps

Right tackle: Andrew Wylie

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

1,091 snaps

Running back: Jerick McKinnon

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

535 snaps

Fullback: Michael Burton

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

71 snaps

Tight end: Travis Kelce

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

914 snaps

Wide receiver: Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

777 snaps

Defensive tackle: Chris Jones

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

916 snaps

Linebacker: Nick Bolton

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

1,119 snaps

Defensive end: George Karlaftis

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

730 snaps

Slot cornerback: L'Jarius Sneed

Chris Unger/Getty Images

546 snaps

Outside cornerback: Jaylen Watson

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

557 snaps

Strong safety: Justin Reid

Chris Unger/Getty Images

1,113 snaps

Free safety: Juan Thornhill

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

1,044 snaps

Special teams

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Lammons: 322 Deon Bush: 317 Noah Gray: 282 Leo Chenal: 281 Bryan Cook: 272

