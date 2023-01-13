Chiefs 2022 regular season snap leaders at every position
As the Kansas City Chiefs turn their attention to the postseason with the 2022 NFL regular season officially behind us., we’re taking a look back at the full season’s worth of snap numbers.
There was a lot of off-season turnover in Kansas City with Brett Veach choosing to replace aging veterans with an infusion of youth via the 2022 NFL draft and free agency. Some of the team’s snap leaders won’t surprise you, but nearly every phase of the game saw some new faces leading the way at various different positions.
Which players have seen the field the most during the regular season? Below we break down the team’s snap leaders by position:
Quarterback: Patrick Mahomes
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
1,131 snaps
Left tackle: Orlando Brown Jr.
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
1,131 snaps
Left guard: Joe Thuney
David Eulitt/Getty Images
989 snaps
Center: Creed Humphrey
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
1,136 snaps
Right guard: Trey Smith
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
1,037 snaps
Right tackle: Andrew Wylie
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
1,091 snaps
Running back: Jerick McKinnon
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
535 snaps
Fullback: Michael Burton
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
71 snaps
Tight end: Travis Kelce
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
914 snaps
Wide receiver: Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
777 snaps
Defensive tackle: Chris Jones
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
916 snaps
Linebacker: Nick Bolton
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
1,119 snaps
Defensive end: George Karlaftis
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
730 snaps
Slot cornerback: L'Jarius Sneed
Chris Unger/Getty Images
546 snaps
Outside cornerback: Jaylen Watson
AP Photo/Zach Bolinger
557 snaps
Strong safety: Justin Reid
Chris Unger/Getty Images
1,113 snaps
Free safety: Juan Thornhill
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
1,044 snaps
Special teams
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Chris Lammons: 322
Deon Bush: 317
Noah Gray: 282
Leo Chenal: 281
Bryan Cook: 272