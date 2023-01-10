Here are the Chiefs’ 2022 NFL regular season statistical leaders on defense

The 2022 NFL regular season is officially in the books for the Kansas City Chiefs and the rest of the league. The team has turned its attention to the playoffs and awaits news of their opponent in the divisional round as they enjoy a first-round bye week. We’ve already taken a look at the team’s statistical leaders on the offensive side of the ball. Before we shift our focus to the playoffs, here’s a quick recap of the team’s stat leaders on defense to close out 2022’s regular-season campaign.

Tackles: LB Nick Bolton

It’s safe to call Bolton a tackle machine. He didn’t just lead the Chiefs in total tackles this season, he ousted franchise legend Derrick Johnson for the single-season record in total tackles with 180. Bolton had 10 games with 10 or more total tackles this season, which marked the most such games by a player in a single-season in franchise history.

Sacks, pressures and tackles for loss: DT Chris Jones

If there’s a defensive MVP for the team this season, Jones is that guy. He matched his single-season high of 15.5 sacks, marking his best NFL season since 2018. His 17 total tackles for loss are the second-most in a single season of his career, just two shy of his previous best of 19 in 2018. His 40 total pressures on the season was the most by the team and ranked fifth in the NFL behind only Nick Bosa, Maxx Crosby, Matthew Judon and Micah Parsons.

Fumble recoveries: DE George Karlaftis

On the defensive side of the ball, no player had more fumble recoveries than Karlaftis (2) this season. The crazy thing is, they both came in the final two games of the season. Asked whether he thought about trying to return the first fumble, Karlaftis said the smart thing to do was to get the ball back to Patrick Mahomes and the offense.

Batted passes: DE Carlos Dunlap

Dunlap finished the season with eight batted passes, which wasn’t only the most among the Chiefs, but it was also an NFL-high among edge defenders. Rookie DE George Karlaftis finished right behind him with seven batted passes.

Passes defended, forced fumbles: CB L'Jarius Sneed

Sneed was all over the place for the Chiefs’ defense this season. He created some serious havoc blitzing from the slot and had a penchant for forcing fumbles while doing so. His three forced fumbles were the most on the team. He also got his hands on the football in coverage, recording a team-leading 11 passes defended in 17 games played.

Interceptions: S Juan Thornhill, CB L'Jarius Sneed (tie)

Sneed and Thornhill both finished the 2022 NFL regular season with three interceptions. Thornhill notched his third interception in Week 18 against the Raiders, which marked his second interception in the last three games. Sneed’s last interception came in Week 17 against the Broncos.

Touchdowns: CB Jaylen Watson, LB Willie Gay Jr. (tie)

Only two defensive players scored touchdowns this season and both were on interceptions returned for touchdowns. Jaylen Watson had his memorable 99-yard return in Week 2 against the Chargers. Willie Gay Jr. tipped an interception to himself in Week 14 against the Broncos.

