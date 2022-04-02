Chiefs 2022 7-round mock draft v2.0: Post-Tyreek Hill trade edition

There are less than 30 days to go until the first round of the 2022 NFL draft.

The Kansas City Chiefs have loaded up on draft picks due to the Tyreek Hill trade, but they’ve also created an even greater need at the wide receiver position. This mock draft looks quite a bit different from our 1.0, not just because of the new draft picks, but also given our recent look at the 90-man offseason roster. There are plenty of needs to consider, both for the upcoming season, but also for the future in Kansas City.

In order to gauge player availability for the mock draft, I ran multiple simulations using the various mock draft machines to create a composite. If players weren’t available with regularity, they were eliminated from contention at a specific pick. Typically, I’d have 8-10 players on my big board to choose from at a given pick, though in Round 7 the pool is significantly larger.

Without further delay, here’s a look at our mock draft version 2.0:

Round 1, 29 overall (Hill trade): Clemson CB Andrew Booth Jr.

JOSH MORGAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

The pre-draft process hasn’t exactly been exceptional for Booth due to some untimely injuries. First, he was forced to drop out of the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine after suffering a strained quad during training for the 40-yard dash. Second, he was forced out of his pro day due to sports hernia surgery.

Booth is expected to be healthy at the start of training camp, but those injuries could present an opportunity for the Chiefs. The team could now land a player in the back half of the first round who had previously been viewed as a consensus mid-Round 1 player. Kansas City has a quiet need for a starting cornerback after the departure of Charvarius Ward too.

The 6-foot and 200-pound corner has arm length that makes him formidable in press coverage. He has some of the best footwork and hips of any of the corners in this draft class too. In the past two seasons at Clemson, he’s shown some very solid ball production with five interceptions and nine passes defended. At the same time, he has given up 43 receptions on 76 targets for 486 yards and two touchdowns in those same two seasons according to PFF.

Booth has just under 1,000 snaps during the course of his college career, so there is a ton of room for growth left in his game. There is some projection and risk with this draft pick, but Kansas City wouldn’t make it without doing their homework on both the injuries and the player.

Round 1, 30 overall: Georgia WR George Pickens

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs have an obvious need at the wide receiver position, but it’s not exactly Andy Reid’s modus operandi to go after one in the first round of the draft. In fact, during his entire coaching career, he’s only ever drafted Jeremy Maclin and Freddie Mitchell in the first round. He has only ever drafted eight receivers in the top-100 picks of the draft, with Chris Conley and Mecole Hardman as the only two in Kansas City.

Pickens is a polarizing player in this draft class, which is one of the reasons that he might be available at the bottom of the first round. He suffered an ACL injury in a non-contact drill in March of 2021, returning to action to appear in just four games in 2021. His lack of playtime and production isn’t the only red flag for Pickens, though. He has a history of maturity issues that have kept him off the field at times. In 2019, he was ejected after starting a brawl against Georgia Tech. It earned him a suspension in the first half of the SEC championship game. The following season, he earned an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for squirting water at an opposing player who fell at his feet out of bounds.

All of that said, Pickens is an immensely talented player when he’s healthy. He put up over 1,200 yards and 14 touchdowns on 85 catches in his first two seasons at Georgia. He’d be a true ‘X’ receiver in the Chiefs’ offense, boasting the ability to get open downfield against single coverage. He also has an incredible talent for contesting passes at the catch point. He also loves to channel some of that immaturity in his blocking and seems to get a kick out of pushing defensive backs around.

Weighing in at 6-3 and 195 pounds, Pickens ran a 4.47s 40-yard dash at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, showing that he’s well on his way to regaining his elite athleticism following the knee injury.

Round 2, 50 overall (Hill trade): UConn DT Travis Jones

AP Photo/Butch Dill

Defensive tackle should be a priority for Kansas City in the 2022 NFL draft. Not only does the team have a need to replace Jarran Reed’s snaps during the upcoming season, but they have some work to do in the future as well. Both Derrick Nnadi and Khalen Saunders will become unrestricted free agents and 29-year-old Chris Jones will carry a cap hit of $27 million. It’s entirely possible that all three players could end up on new teams in a season’s time.

Listed at 6-4 and 325 pounds, Jones is a run-stuffing defensive tackle who can play a few different spots on the defensive line. He probably won’t ever be a big force in the passing game (though he did have 4.5 sacks in 2021), but he can hold down the line of scrimmage as a run defender. This is the type of player who makes the next level of your defense (linebackers) even better because he’s just so tough to move in the running game.

This probably wouldn’t be the flashiest move in the draft for Kansas City, but it’s one that could make the defense a lot better in the long term and in the interim.

Round 2, 62 overall: Ole Miss DE Sam Williams

AP Photo/Butch Dill

If the Chiefs miss out on an opportunity to move up and secure some of the elite talents at the edge rusher position in the 2022 NFL draft, they might find themselves waiting until Day 2 instead of reaching during the bottom of the first round. Guys like Boye Mafe and Arnold Ebiketie are often mocked to Kansas City in Round 1, but each player misses certain thresholds (combination of height, weight, or arm length) that Steve Spagnuolo values in his defensive ends.

Williams is a player that meets all the thresholds, at a hair under 6-foot-4, 261 pounds with 33 1/4-inch arms. Beyond that, he’s an exceptional athlete, posting a 4.46s 40-yard dash, 32.5-inch vertical jump and 123-inch broad jump at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. At the Senior Bowl, Williams was a late addition to the roster, but you wouldn’t be able to tell by the dominance he showcased on the practice field. He won practically every 1-on-1 repetition. It was a great follow-up to the season he had, where he recorded 12.5 sacks, 16 tackles and 4 forced fumbles in 13 games played.

Chiefs fans might be hesitant to take another defensive end from Mississippi after the Breeland Speaks failure, but Williams fits the profile of what they’re lacking at the edge rusher position. Why would Williams be available on Day 2 given his athletic profile and on-field performance? He has some off-field stuff that he’ll need to answer for and that teams will have to do a lot of background on.

Round 3, 94 overall: LSU G Ed Ingram

Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Adding another interior lineman might not seem like a big need for Kansas City, especially when there are so many questions at right tackle. Assuming that Andrew Wylie wins the right tackle job, the Chiefs’ interior offensive line depth as things currently stand is former starting center Austin Reiter and Nick Allegretti. That’s it.

Ingram (6-3, 315 pounds) is a player who can play all three interior offensive line positions. He could probably even flex out to right tackle in a pinch, though probably not his natural position. His strength is his pass protection, but he’s also one of the better pulling guards in this draft class. Give him a target to pull and hit and he’s going to make it count. While his stature might suggest it, Ingram is fairly inconsistent as a run blocker and needs some work on that part of his game.

What’s nice about Ingram is that he has strong hands and a really good feel for pass protecting during instances where the quarterback is extending the play. He has that “looking for work” mentality that offensive line coaches so often talk about.

Round 3, 103 overall (Comp): Cincinnati S Bryan Cook

AP Photo/Jeff Dean

If the Chiefs want a new do-everything safety akin to Tyrann Mathieu, Cook would be one of the players to target in the 2022 NFL draft. In 2021, Cook played 370 snaps in the box, 291 snaps deep and 196 snaps in the slot according to PFF. He allowed no touchdowns in coverage, but he had two interceptions and seven forced incompletions.

Cook has the reputation of a high-motor player, who plays fast and lays the wood. He really excels when he’s closer to the line of scrimmage and allowed to play downhill. His 25 run stops were good for eighth among draft-eligible safeties with 300 or more snaps in 2021 also per PFF.

Round 4, 121 overall (Hill trade): Oklahoma State LB Malcolm Rodriguez

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

A four-year starter with over 3,000 snaps under his belt, Rodriguez can be a valuable player for an NFL team. He started his career at safety before switching to linebacker where he’s really excelled, but he also is a multi-phase special teamer and was voted a team captain in each of the past two years. He plays angry, sheds blocks like a professional and takes great angles in pursuit. He played 430 snaps in coverage in 2021 and didn’t allow a single touchdown either per PFF. The only real knock to his game is that he’s slightly undersized at 5-11 and 225 pounds.

Round 4, 135 overall: South Dakota State RB Pierre Strong Jr.

Jon Austria / The Coloradoan

Strong is underrated because he played at South Dakota State, but the production and traits match the tape. He rushed for 1,673 yards and 18 touchdowns for the Jackrabbits in 2021. He was a standout at the East-West Shrine Bowl during both the game and the practice week. He absolutely destroyed the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, posting an athletic profile that is near-identical to Jamaal Charles. If he’s available here, I think he’d be someone the team would have to strongly consider (no pun intended).

Round 7, 233 overall (Hughes trade): JSU DE/LB James Houston IV

Eric Shelton/Clarion Ledger

The end of Day 3 tends to be the time when the draft board takes over. Players that your team might value more highly than others end up getting selected. Houston is an intriguing hybrid defender that the team brought in for a top-30 visit. He is someone who could play SAM linebacker for Kansas City, but also a sub-package role as a designated pass-rusher. He played defensive end in 2021 at Jackson State, recording an eye-popping 52 total tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks, 10 quarterback hits and seven forced fumbles.

Round 7, 243 overall (Durant trade): Missouri State DT Eric Johnson

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Listed at 6-4 and 300 pounds, Johnson was clocked with a 4.85s 40-yard dash with 20 reps of 225 and a 4.55s shuttle time at the Missouri State pro day. Johnson appeared in 42 consecutive games for Missouri State dating back to 2017. He was a bull in a china shop in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl this year and then went out to compete at the Senior Bowl, showing out there as well. If he’s around late on Day 3, I could see Kansas City having some serious interest.

Round 7, 251 overall: Utah St. WR Deven Thompkins

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Thompkins was second in the FBS last season in receiving yards (1,704 on 102 receptions with 10 touchdowns) to only Western Kentucky’s Jerreth Sterns. At the Utah State pro day, Thompkins came in at a diminutive 5-7 and 167 pounds, but he posted an impressive 4.35s 40-yard dash, a 6.98s 3-cone, a 38.5-inch vertical and a 132-inch broad jump. With needs at kick returner and receiver, Thompkins could be a late-round steal for Kansas City despite his size disadvantage.

Round 7, 259 overall (Comp): Texas WR/DB Brenden Schooler

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Schooler played four seasons at Oregon as a receiver before grad-transferring to Texas where he played both receiver and defensive back. He ran both receiver and defensive back drills at the Texas pro day. He was a big winner in all of the timed events, weighing in at a hair under 6-foot-2 and 203 pounds, while posting a 4.43s 40-yard dash, a 37.5-inch vertical jump, a 128-inch broad jump, a 4.15s shuttle run and a 6.71s 3-cone drill. In the NFL, Schooler has the makings of an elite special teamer with developmental upside on whatever side of the ball the team may choose.

