Chiefs 2021 schedule news tracker

The 2021 NFL schedule is slated to be released on Wednesday evening on NFL Network and ESPN at 7:00 p.m CT. The Chiefs’ schedule will be revealed shortly before that mark, coming at 6:45 p.m. CT on team social media channels.

Plenty of news and reports will be coming out today prior to the big reveal later this evening. Chiefs Wire will round up all the legitimate reports down below ahead of the official release:

17th opponent: Chiefs host Packers in Week 9

https://twitter.com/MasterTes/status/1392495304595881984 According to a report from Bleacher Report's Master Tesfatsion, the Chiefs will host the Packers in Week 9. Green Bay is the newly-added opponent in the NFL's 17-game format. Will fans actually get the long-awaited matchup between Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes? We'll have to see if the unhappy Packers quarterback isn't traded ahead of the season.

A primetime home game against the Giants?

https://twitter.com/art_stapleton/status/1392462120692953089 Giants beat writer Art Stapleton reports that Big Blue will face off against the Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in primetime this season. There are no specific weeks or dates attached to this report yet. The Chiefs have played in five primetime games in each of the last two seasons. It'd stand to reason that they'd get at least one matchup in prime time against an NFC East opponent. Kansas City last played the Giants in 2017, losing the game 12-9 in overtime.

Week 1: Chiefs host Browns

The Chiefs will host the Browns during Week 1 at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, September 12 at 3:45 p.m. CT. Cleveland will get a chance to exact some revenge against Kansas City, who knocked them off in the divisional round of the playoffs. Both teams will be much closer to full strength in Week 1 than they were in the playoffs, but especially the Chiefs with their revamped offensive line and a healthy Patrick Mahomes. You can find the full NFL Week 1 slate here. [vertical-gallery id=90382]

