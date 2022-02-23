Chiefs 2021 rookie season review: DE Joshua Kaindoh

The Kansas City Chiefs added six draft picks in the 2021 NFL draft. Several of those rookies made contributions on offense, defense and special teams during the course of the 2021 regular season and postseason. One rookie managed to appear in a few games but didn’t make much of an on-field impact.

Let’s take a look at Joshua Kaindoh’s rookie season and see what we can project for the future.

Florida State DE Joshua Kaindoh - Round 4, Pick 144

Stat 2021 totals Games played (incl. playoffs) 3 Games Started (incl. playoffs) 0 Snaps (Defense/special teams) (46/0) Tackles 0 Tackles for loss 0 Sacks 0 Pressures 1

2021 season review

Ahead of training camp, Kaindoh mentioned that he came to realize just how high the standard was in Kansas City. He clearly met that standard early on because he earned enough trust from the coaching staff to receive 12 snaps in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns. Kaindoh was made inactive against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2, but an injury to Frank Clark would have him active again for the Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

In Week 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles, just when Kaindoh was really starting to get his feet under him, he suffered an ankle injury that forced him out of the game. He was ultimately placed on injured reserve with that ankle injury, which was described as a high ankle sprain. The injury must have been more significant than originally feared because it kept Kaindoh out of commission for the remainder of the regular season. If you’ll recall, Kaindoh also had an ankle injury in college that stunted his growth. He returned from injured reserve and was activated to the 53-man roster ahead of the Chiefs’ playoff run, but he was a healthy scratch and made inactive in each of their three playoff games.

2022 outlook

Kaindoh is perhaps the biggest wild-card player for Kansas City heading into the 2022 NFL season. He’s loaded with untapped raw potential and you could see that on the occasions that he was on the field in 2021. It didn’t necessarily translate to the box score save for one pressure, but he certainly had some flashy moments against both the run and the pass.

I think the big thing here is that his rookie season in the NFL echoed Kaindoh’s college career. He was loaded with potential as a former five-star recruit out of high school, but he failed to really reach it during his time at Florida State. He had an ankle injury in 2019, which derailed his best season and he followed it up with a 2020 season where he failed to produce a sack but he was a leader in pressure percentage.

With the Chiefs looking to re-tool their defensive line and pass rush this offseason, it’ll be interesting to see where Kaindoh fits in the big picture. If he can be more than a depth player for Kansas City that’d be ideal, but he’s proven little to this point in his career.

Chiefs 2021 rookie season reviews:

Our rookie season reviews will continue to be debuted over the next several weeks, including RT Lucas Niang who opted out in 2020. We’re specifically looking at guys who were elevated to the 53-man roster at one point or another, so you won’t find Cornell Powell, Devon Key, Mark Vital or Malik Herring here. Check back here for hyperlinks to the article when they’re available.

