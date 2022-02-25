Chiefs 2021 rookie season review: RT Lucas Niang

The Kansas City Chiefs added six draft picks in the 2021 NFL draft, but they also had one rookie who was a member of the 2020 draft class. This particular player opted out of the 2020 NFL season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and played his first football for the team in 2021.

Let’s take a look at Lucas Niang’s rookie season and see what we can project for the future.

TCU OT Lucas Niang - Round 3, Pick 96

Stat 2021 totals Games played 12 Games Started 9 Snaps (Offense/special teams) 572 (525/47) Sacks 2 Pressures 26 Penalties 3

2021 season review

After opting out of the 2020 NFL season, Niang saw his first playing time with the Chiefs in 2021. It was actually his first time going through a normal offseason too as his opt-out came well before training camp. He was effectively a rookie, though, he had some extra time to get the playbook under his belt.

To kick off the offseason Niang was running with the second-team offense until Mike Remmers suffered a back injury that sidelined him for the majority of training camp and the preseason. Niang stepped in for Remmers and was the team’s Week 1 starter.

Niang earned starts in five consecutive games to start the season and saw high praise from his position coach. However, in Week 6 the team turned back to veteran Mike Remmers. The decision gave some hesitancy about whether Niang was deserving of the starting job. Ultimately, it was revealed that a minor hamstring injury to Niang was what caused the Chiefs to shift to Remmers.

Niang returned to the starting lineup in Week 8, but his return wouldn’t last. Niang missed three weeks and the bye week due to a rib injury suffered against the Packers in Week 9. He wouldn’t return until Week 14, where he saw limited snaps against the Las Vegas Raiders. In Week 15, he started at right tackle against the Los Angeles Chargers, but he’d miss the following week due to a COVID-19 outbreak amongst the team.

In Week 17 against the Cincinnati Bengals, Niang started at left tackle due to a last-minute injury to Orlando Brown Jr., but his debut on the left side was cut short. On his sixth snap, Niang suffered a torn patellar tendon, ending what was technically his rookie season and putting him on a long road to recovery.

2022 outlook

Niang has a long road to recovery. Torn patellar tendons are tough enough for skill players to come back from, but they’re even tougher on the big guys in the trenches. While the optimistic timeline puts him back in action towards the end of training camp, Niang will likely begin the season on the Physically Unable to Perform list. If that’s the case, the Chiefs likely won’t see him back in the lineup until Week 7 at the earliest.

Ultimately, Niang’s 2022 NFL season is all about getting back healthy and showing the team some consistency from that standpoint. A hip injury limited Niang in his final year of college, then he had the opt-out year and then in 2021 he struggled to stay on the field. He proved to be a capable player in 2021 when he was on the field, but if he can stay healthy and build up some momentum it’d go a long way toward proving he can be the right tackle of the future in Kansas City.

