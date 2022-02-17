Chiefs 2021 rookie season review: RG Trey Smith

The Kansas City Chiefs added six draft picks in the 2021 NFL draft. Several of those rookies made contributions on offense, defense and special teams during the course of the 2021 regular season and postseason. One player’s production and play far outweighed his draft slot.

Let’s take a look at Trey Smith’s rookie season and see what we can project for the future.

Tennessee RG Trey Smith - Round 6, Pick 226

Stat 2021 totals Games played (incl. playoffs) 20 Games Started (incl. playoffs) 20 Snaps (Offense/special teams) 1,281 (1,195/86) Sacks 5 Pressures 55 Penalties 10 Fumble recoveries 1

2021 season review

Smith didn’t crack the starting five on the Chiefs’ offensive line until Kyle Long suffered his injury during OTAs. However, once Smith got into the lineup, he didn’t give that role up. He brought a veteran’s mentality into training camp, looking to improve on one thing every day. That attitude worked out well for him.

He’d go on to start all 20 combined regular-season and postseason games, something that was a bit of a question coming into the NFL. Smith dropped to the sixth round of the draft presumably due to a medical condition that caused him to miss games in college. He proved to be as reliable as they come in terms of his ability to stay on the field.

Right away, Smith made a massive impact in Kansas City. His effectiveness was most prevalent in the run game, where he recorded a number of standout blocks during the course of the season. He also wasn’t a slouch in the passing game either, but that’s the one area where he can clearly seek improvement in the future. He allowed five sacks and 55 pressures on Patrick Mahomes during the season per PFF’s accounting. He was also called for the most penalties among starting offensive linemen for the Chiefs.

2022 outlook

Every step of the way when speaking with media members, Smith spoke about the things that he felt he needed to improve on. It’s a good mentality for a player to have, especially one that’s already cracked the started lineup so early in his career.

“I think there’s always more to achieve,” Smith said ahead of the playoffs. “You could play for 10-plus years and there’s always something you can do better, something you can learn. I’m not satisfied with where I’m at. There are a lot of things I can do better. Being more consistent in my game and that’s once again, not only on the field on Sundays or Saturdays this week, but it’s every day in practice, it’s building better habits every day as I go on.”

Smith is set to be the right guard of the future in Kansas City for the next three seasons at a minimum. I don’t think fans will need to worry about the sophomore slump given his attitude. In fact, his second year in the system should show even more signs of the growth and improvement that Smith was looking for during the course of the system.

