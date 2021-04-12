Chiefs 2021 7-round mock draft v3.0: Trading down from first round

There are just 18 days to go until the 2021 NFL draft.

Each Monday leading up to the draft, I’ll be presenting a new 7-round mock draft scenario with a different theme. This week, we’re doing something that Brett Veach hasn’t done before during his tenure as general manager of the Kansas City Chiefs. We’re going to trade down and out of the first round of the draft.

In order to gauge player availability, I used the mock draft simulator from The Draft Network. Using a custom big board, I ran multiple simulations to see the players most frequently available at each of the Chiefs’ picks in order to compile this mock draft. If players weren’t available with regularity, they were eliminated from contention at a specific pick.

Before we take a look at the version 3.0 draft, here’s a look at the details of our trade:

Trade details

Chiefs receive pick No. 39 (153 value), No. 113 (30 value), No. 193 (5 value). Panthers receive pick No. 31 (190 value) Find our trade value chart here. Analysis: The Panthers have secured their QB, they still have the No. 8 pick, but they could be aggressive in trying to land some difference makers at a few different positions. Cornerbacks, tight ends and linebackers could be on their mind early. The Chiefs could press for a future seventh-rounder (2 value) to make this trade completely even, but it's not uncommon for teams to take a point or two more or less in value on these trades.

Round 2, Pick 39: NDSU OT Dillon Radunz

Surprise! The Chiefs trade down and land an offensive tackle with their top draft pick. I can already tell you that this pick won't be a popular one, based on the response that Draft Wire has received from sending Radunz to Kansas City in their mock drafts. I had to take some time this weekend to reassess my opinion on Radunz because Doug Farrar over at Touchdown Wire has him ranked as his No. 4 tackle in the 2021 NFL draft. When an opinion varies so differently on a player, you've got to go back and take another look. Initially, I felt that asking Radunz to be a full-time starter in his first year could amount to trial by fire. Now, I'm not sure that it would be any more a trial by fire than taking a player like Notre Dame's Liam Eichenberg. In fact, I feel like the upside for Radunz is considerably higher than several tackles who've been projected in the late half of the first round. Radunz (6-5, 304) is an explosive athlete and it shows on the tape in both the run game and the passing game. He has the balance, the anticipation, the movement skills, the strength and the mental makeup to find success at the next level. I think he could perhaps find that success quicker than he's been getting credit for. He's working with six-time pro bowler Joe Staley and seems to be committed to improving his game. Sure, Radunz played in the FCS against lesser opponents at North Dakota State, but he was dominant against them. He hasn't allowed a sack since the 2018 college football season when he was a redshirt sophomore. When it was time to play against tougher opponents in the Senior Bowl, Radunz stepped up "Overall Practice Player of the Week" honors. In 2019, that award was given to Oregon QB Justin Herbert, who just happened to win the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Award in 2020. I'm still not sure I could get behind Radunz as the pick at No. 31, but in a trade-down situation, he makes a lot of sense as a target for a team like Kansas City. It makes even more sense if they bring in a veteran for competition. Other available players: Notre Dame OT Liam Eichenberg, Ole Miss WR Elijah Moore, Oklahoma C Creed Humphrey

Round 2, Pick 63: Wake Forest DE Carlos Basham Jr.

The Chiefs had the 12th most pressures during the 2020 NFL season, but ranked in the bottom half of the league in sacks. They were also ranked in the top 10 in terms of their blitz percentage last season. The bottom line is they didn't do a good enough job getting after the quarterback without sending the full house. Basham (6-3, 272 pounds) is a player that could really help this team out when they rush four players. He has 137 total pressures over the past three seasons at Wake Forest, including 15 sacks in the past two seasons. The man moves absolutely effortlessly given his size and he knows how to use his hands better than any player in this draft class. I'm not sure that any edge rusher in this class plays with more hustle than Basham and coaches are going to love him for that. If the Chiefs can get this player at No. 63, I think they run to the podium and don't look back. Other available players: Western Michigan WR D'Wayne Eskridge, Texas DE Joseph Ossai, Ohio State LB Pete Werner

Round 3, Pick 94: Boston College TE Hunter Long

This 6-5 and 254-pound tight end has surprisingly little hype heading into the 2021 NFL draft and I can't really figure out why. In 2020, he led the nation in catches by a tight end with 57, recording 657 receiving yards and five touchdowns in the process. He was heavily featured at Boston College because of his versatility. He could line up anywhere, run any route and he was good once he had the ball in his hands. When the ball wasn't going him, Long also showed his worth. He's a physical run-blocker and pass-blocker, evidenced both in-game and in 1-on-1 drills at the Senior Bowl. That's important for when the team runs personnel packages with two or three tight ends on the field. The Chiefs have Travis Kelce and brought back Blake Bell, but that shouldn't preclude them from adding another tight end in the draft. Lessening Kelce's workload will be crucial to his longevity. Long is a player who can play a secondary or tertiary role, but step into a starting role if necessary, especially as he continues to develop. Other available players: Cincinnati OT James Hudson, FSU DB Hamsah Nasirildeen, Northern Iowa OT Spencer Brown

Round 4, Pick 113: Purdue LB Derrick Barnes

Barnes put up some insane numbers at just over 6-foot and 238 pounds during his pro day. I feel like you can really see that athleticism pop on tape. The guy can play off-ball linebacker, thumping against the run and covering running backs and tight ends. He can put his hand in the dirt and rush from the edge. He's just a really talented all-around player. During the 2020 season, he amassed 50 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, an interception and a pass defended, mostly playing the off-ball position. The Chiefs need some new blood in the linebacker room after a few seasons where they just haven't seen much development at that position group. Barnes can slide in and play really any of the linebacker positions that Steve Spagnuolo's defense employs. He'd probably back up the SAM and MIKE positions early on. If the team wanted to give Willie Gay Jr. a shot at WILL, that might help him see the field a bit sooner. Other available players: Ohio State RB Trey Sermon, USC S Talanoa Hufanga, East Carolina OT D'Ante Smith

Round 4, Pick 136: UAB WR Austin Watkins Jr.

Waiting this long to pick up a receiver probably will make a bunch of Chiefs fans uncomfortable. All of the players that I had planned to target in the second and third rounds weren't available. I also didn't want to fall into reaching for a player that I didn't think was a fit or worthy of the draft slot. Watkins Jr. is a player that I'm really high on and I'd probably consider taking him at 113 if Barnes hadn't been available. First of all, he has the best hands in the entire draft class with a 0.0% career drop rate on 98 career catches. His ability to get open using his releases, route-running and general football cunning really impress me. He's also a really physical player, whether we're talking about catching the football of doing the dirty work as a run-blocker. This is a guy who you can grab later in the draft that feels like he could make an early impact, even in Andy Reid's scheme which isn't exactly known to be easy on receivers. Other available players: Louisville WR Dez Fitzpatrick, Grambling C David Moore, UCLA DT Osa Odighizuwa

Round 4, Pick 144: Cincinnati S Darrick Forrest

Both safeties from the University of Cincinnati impressed at their pro day and Forrest is definitely a player that I've had my eyes on. He's got really nice range and ball skills on the back end. When he comes up to play in the box or across the middle of the field, you know he's going to lay a big hit. He also has the speed (4.38 40-yard dash) to match up in the slot or against tight ends and running backs in man coverage. Forrest is also going to be a four-phase special teamer at the next level, which will endear him to Dave Toub when he gets to Kansas City. The Chiefs might not have an immediate need at the safety position, but the 2022 season is a different story. Every player not named Juan Thornhill is scheduled to become a free agent that year. It'd serve the team well to add a long-term replacement option in the draft this year. Other available players: Missouri DB Joshuah Bledsoe, South Carolina OG Sadarius Hutcherson, Georgia LB Monty Rice

Round 5, Pick 175: Michigan State CB Shakur Brown

Brown (5-10, 185 pounds) is a player that has displayed some insane ball skills this past season, posting 25 tackles, five interceptions, four passes defended in seven games played. He only ran a 4.65 at his pro day, but he's faster on tape. Brown played on the outside in college, but I think he shifts into the slot at the next level. The Chiefs have been interested in adding another piece to the cornerback group. I think they want to find a dedicated slot corner because it allows L'Jarius Sneed to play outside and Tyrann Mathieu to roam. Brown has that short-area burst to be successful playing in the slot, but there are going to be questions about deep speed in man coverage. Other available players: Michigan CB Ambry Thomas, Auburn S Jamien Sherwood, Oregon S Brady Breeze

Round 5, Pick 181: BYU DT Khyiris Tonga

In the run game, Tonga is an immovable object. At 6-4 and over 320 pounds, he's really tough to handle 1-on-1, so he'll command some double teams away from guys like Chris Jones. When he gets a good read on the snap, he can be a bull in a china shop and shoot into the backfield, wrecking a play before it even gets started. In 2020, the senior had 36 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble and five balls batted down. The defensive tackle position might not seem like a need especially after the Chiefs added Jarran Reed, but you can never have too many defensive linemen. Derrick Nnadi and Reed are both set to hit free agency in 2022, so having some foresight might not hurt. Other available players: Wisconsin CB Rachad Wildgoose Jr., Buffalo RB Jaret Patterson, South Carolina WR Shi Smith

Round 6, Pick 193: Iowa WR Brandon Smith

The Iowa offense doesn't do receivers many favors heading into the NFL draft. That's certainly the case with Smith after catching passes from Nathan Stanley and Spencer Petras during his career. In 2019, Smith was on his way to being the top wideout for Iowa when an injury ended his campaign prematurely. He finished the year with just 37 catches for 439 yards and five touchdowns. The following season he caught just 23 passes for 231 yards and two scores in seven games played. Smith is certainly one of the more impressive athletes in this draft class. He posted a 39.5 vertical jump and put up 22 repetitions of 225 on the bench press. He only ran a 4.6 in the 40-yard dash, which puts him at a bit of a disadvantage in this group. Still, there's something worth developing for the Chiefs here. Other available players: Pitt S Paris Ford, UCLA WR/RB Demetric Felton, Kentucky C Drake Jackson

Round 6, Pick 207: Florida C Brett Heggie

The Chiefs had a scout run the offensive line drills at the Florida pro day. While the interest in the top prospect (Stone Forsythe) is there, it's always possible they came away impressed with another player. Heggie has played in 41 career games with 31 career starts. He started all 12 games at center last season for the Gators, playing on a unit that led the nation in passing yards per game. Heggie's a guy who serves up pancakes in the run game and goes to work in the passing game. His mindset is to block upfront and create time for his quarterback or running back by any means necessary. That's someone that the Chiefs could use as a developmental center working behind a veteran like Austin Blythe. Other available players: Illinois State S Christian Uphoff, Buffalo OT Kayode Awosika, Kent State WR Isaiah McKoy [vertical-gallery id=90963]

