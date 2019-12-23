Chiefs up 17-0 at halftime

The Bears don’t have much margin for error against the Chiefs.

And yet they keep making them.

Kansas City has a comfortable 17-0 lead at halftime, made more comfortable by a Bears penalty.

The Chiefs appeared content to take a 10-0 halftime lead, but a running into the punter penalty gave them a chance they didn’t need.

That gift of a drive ended with a touchdown pass to Travis Kelce, and was their second long scoring drive of the game. Their two touchdowns came on drives which covered 15 and 13 plays.

The Bears aren’t putting up much fight, as they’ve been outgained 203-93 in the half.