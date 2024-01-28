Chiefs up 14-7 after Isiah Pacheco touchdown

The Ravens defense hasn't been able to stop the Chiefs offense yet on Sunday.

Kansas City opened the game with an 84-yard touchdown drive and then ate more than nine minutes of clock on their way back to the end zone. Running back Isiah Pacheco pounded the ball in for a two-yard touchdown that put the Chiefs up 14-7 with just under 11 minutes left to play in the first half.

The Chiefs converted four third downs on their way to the score, including a catch by tight end Travis Kelce on what looked like a throwaway by Patrick Mahomes to avoid a sack.

Mahomes is 13-of-14 for 106 yards, Kelce has five catches for 52 yards, and Pacheco has 34 yards on nine carries as the Chiefs have found success in multiple areas on offense.