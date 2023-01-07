Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham committed the first turnover of Saturday’s game and the Chiefs turned it into their second touchdown.

Safety Juan Thornhill picked off a Stidham deep shot to give the ball to Kansas City on the Raiders’ side of midfield. A pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster and a run by Kadarius Toney took the ball to the two-yard line before the end of the first quarter.

Running back Ronald Jones took the ball the rest of the way on the first play of the second quarter and the Chiefs now lead 14-3.

Stidham is 4-of-6 for 39 yards and Mahomes is 6-of-9 for 117 yards and a touchdown. That includes a 67-yarder to Justin Watson on the second play of the game that gave Mahomes the franchise record for single-season passing yards.

Chiefs up 14-3 after Jarrett Stidham interception originally appeared on Pro Football Talk