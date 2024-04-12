US football star surrenders to police after high-speed crash injures four

Rashee Rice turned himself in at the Glenn Heights Police Department in Texas - DeSoto Police Department

An American football star who won the Super Bowl just weeks ago has surrendered to police after a high-speed crash involving his Lamborghini left four people injured.

On Thursday, Rashee Rice, the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver, surrendered on charges including aggravated assault after he and another driver of a speeding sports car allegedly caused a crash involving a half-dozen vehicles on a Dallas highway in March.

A spokesman for Rice’s attorney confirmed that he turned himself in at the Glenn Heights Police Department. Rice was booked into the Regional Jail in DeSoto, and was released on bond on Thursday night.

In an emailed statement, his representative emphasised what he called Rice’s “continued cooperation with law enforcement”.

The lawyer said: “Mr Rice acknowledges his actions and feels deeply for those injured as a result of this accident.”

Rice was driving a Lambourghini and a 21-year-old was driving a Corvette - Bill Nabors

Rice allegedly left after the crash without determining whether anyone needed medical attention or providing their information, according to police. Four people involved in the crash had minor injuries, police said.

Rice said on Instagram that he was taking “full responsibility” for his part.

The Chiefs won this year’s Super Bowl in February. The so-called “Taylor Swift” effect made the game the most viewed ever, with nearly as many people watching the NFL final as the 1969 Moon landing. Swift is in a relationship with Travis Kelce, the Chiefs’ tight end.

On Wednesday, Dallas police said arrest warrants had been issued for Rice, 23, for one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury and six counts of collision involving injury.

His team said previously that Rice was driving a Lamborghini sport utility vehicle when the crash happened in March.

Rice, left, said he was taking 'full responsibility' for his part in the crash - Matt Slocum/AP

Theodore Knox, 21, was driving the other speeding sports car, which was a Corvette, police said. Arrest warrants were issued for Knox on the same range of counts as for Rice. Dallas police said on Thursday night that Knox was not in custody.

Southern Methodist University said earlier in the day that, after learning of the arrest warrant, Knox had been suspended from its football team. Knox’s attorney, Deandra Grant, said her client was cooperating with law enforcement.

Police have alleged that Rice and Knox were speeding in the far left lane when they lost control, and the Lamborghini travelled onto the shoulder and hit the centre median wall, causing a chain collision.

Rice grew up in the Fort Worth suburb of North Richland Hills and played college football at Southern Methodist University, where a breakout senior season in 2022 put him on the radar of NFL teams.

The Chiefs selected him in the second round of last year’s draft, and he became one of the few dependable options in their passing game.

