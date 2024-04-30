CHIEF NEWS: Lake View Chiefs share what’s next for baseball team

This video is anchored by a member of Chief News, Lake View High School’s student-run news outlet.

LAKE VIEW HIGH SCHOOL, Texas — Lake View High School’s Chiefs baseball team took to the diamond on Friday, April 26, to defeat the Big Spring Steers in a 6-5 game. A Chief News student sat down to talk to two students about their experiences that night and what’s next for the Chiefs.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.