Chief Barcelona transfer target signs for Ajax

A leading transfer target on the part of La Liga giants Barcelona has on Monday put pen to paper on terms with Dutch heavyweights Ajax.

The player in question? Jorthy Mokio.

The name of youngster Mokio had of course taken its place front and centre in the headlines in Catalunya’s capital for several months now.

As much comes after widespread confirmation was forthcoming that the 16-year-old, already an established first-team player at KAA Gent, had been placed at the very top of the wishlist at the aforementioned Barcelona.

Mokio’s entourage, in turn, held a series of meetings with the Blaugrana brass, regarding a free agent move to the Camp Nou this summer.

As alluded to above, however, in the end, the efforts of Deco and co. have come up short.

This comes with Eredivisie outfit Ajax, on Monday, having confirmed that the Belgian defender has signed terms with them, instead.

As per an official statement across Ajax’s website and social media platforms:

‘Ajax have reached an agreement with Jorthy Mokio on the transfer of the 16-year-old central defender to Amsterdam. The Belgian signs a contract at Ajax that starts on July 1, 2024, lasting three years, until June 30, 2027.’

Conor Laird | GSFN