Chidobe Awuzie, Xavier Su’a-Filo among Bengals’ inactives

The Bengals knew they wouldn’t have safety Jessie Bates (neck) and receiver Tee Higgins (shoulder) because of the quick turnaround to tonight’s game. They also won’t have cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (groin) and offensive lineman Xavier Su'a-Filo (knee).

Awuzie and Su’a-Filo were listed as doubtful Wednesday. Neither will play against the Jaguars as they are inactive.

Offensive lineman Fred Johnson and defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin are the team’s other inactives.

Trae Waynes, Mike Hilton, Eli Apple, Brandon Wilson and Vonn Bell are expected to man the secondary. It will be Waynes’ debut with the Bengals. After signing a free-agent deal with Cincinnati in March of 2020, he missed all of last season with a pectoral injury.

The Jaguars already had ruled out kicker Josh Lambo (personal reasons) and defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris (ankle).

Matthew Wright was elevated from the practice squad to kick tonight.

The Jaguars’ other inactives are running back Carlos Hyde, defensive end/outside linebacker Jordan Smith, defensive tackle Jay Tufele and cornerback Nevin Lawson.

