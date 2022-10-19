Chidobe Awuzie’s superb season for Bengals continued vs. Saints

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie isn’t in the spotlight often, which meshes pretty well with the overall mindset of his often-elite defensive unit.

But sometimes we have to throw him in the spotlight.

Awuzie, after all, has been downright elite over the first six games of the season. Per Pro Football Focus’ numbers, he has allowed just 15 catches despite 37 targets, earning a 71.4 overall grade.

That’s while again serving as the team’s No. 1 cornerback and amid some very tough matchups against the likes of Miami’s wideouts.

And as PFF detailed on Twitter, Chido was especially impressive during the Week 6 win over the New Orleans Saints:

Chidobe Awuzie vs the Saints: ⚫️ 79.8 PFF grade

🟠 85.3 coverage grade

⚫️ 37 coverage snaps

🟠 4 targets

⚫️ 1 reception allowed

🟠 7 yards allowed

⚫️ 2 forced incompletions

🟠 39.6 passer rating allowed pic.twitter.com/rLzfnG2RBf — PFF CIN Bengals (@PFF_Bengals) October 18, 2022

Were this a one-off thing, detractors might point out that the Saints were down some starting wideouts. But it’s not, and Chido — like Trey Hendrickson and others — classifies as a secret superstar of sorts who doesn’t get the recognition his play deserves.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire