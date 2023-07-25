Chidobe Awuzie passes physical

The Bengals announced Tuesday that cornerback Chidobe Awuzie passed his physical. That allows him to practice at the start of training camp.

Awuzie was one of three players who went on the active/physically unable to perform list Sunday. Offensive tackles Devin Cochran and La'el Collins were the others.

Awuzie underwent reconstructive surgery Nov. 17 to repair the torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. He injured the knee in a Week 8 game against the Browns, ending his season.

In eight games last season, Awuzie made no interceptions. That's the first time in his career he ended a season without at least one.

In six NFL seasons, the past two with the Bengals after four with the Cowboys, Awuzie has totaled 312 tackles, six interceptions, 56 passes defensed and three forced fumbles.