Chidobe Awuzie lands on COVID-19 list

The NFL news cycle is spinning faster than ever before. Well, on Wednesday came some news regarding former Colorado Buffaloes star Chidobe Awuzie.

The Cincinnati Bengals star was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list, according to Dov Kleiman.

Another week, and more and more players across the NFL popping up on the COVID-19 list. The good news for the Bengals? They are on their bye this weekend, so that certainly bodes well for Awuzie.

The former Buffs star has played well this season and come into his own. After four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, Awuzie headed to Cincinnati and has become a key cog in the Bengals’ defense.

#Bengals placed starting CB Chidobe Awuzie on the COVID list. — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 10, 2021

The highlight of the season was his interception against the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers. On the season, he has 29 tackles, matching his season total from 2020 in his last go-around with the Cowboys.

The former 2nd round draft pick is enjoying his time with the Bengals and the Bengals are certainly enjoying him as well.

With the NFL’s new rules regarding COVID-19 protocols, if Awuzie is unvaccinated he will have to quarantine and test negative in 10 days. If not, he just needs to register back-to-back negative tests.

But, the silver lining is the Bengals’ bye week, so this shouldn’t play too much of a factor for their next game, at least that is the hope.

Next up for the Bengals is a game against the Las Vegas Raiders in 10 days, so there is certainly a positive chance Awuzie suits up for that.