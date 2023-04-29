Chicken soup for his soul: Lord Miles' owner Peter Vegso in Kentucky Derby for first time

When Lord Miles was a yearling, Vegso Racing Stable considered selling him. Owner Peter Vegso recalled Lord Miles was a "little bit on the chunky side."

One reason they kept Lord Miles is his pedigree: He's the son of Curlin, who captured the Preakness Stakes and Breeders' Cup Classic in 2007 and was a two-time American Horse of the Year winner (2007 and 2008).

Their other reason was more sentimental.

Vegso's wife, co-owner Anne Vegso, named both Lord Miles and his dam, Lady Esme. Her name came from one of Anne's aunts in England, who was a fan of horses and racing. And Lord Miles' name is derived from the surname of the aunt's husband.

Holding on to Lord Miles has paid off handsomely for Vegso, who will have a horse in the Kentucky Derby for the first time in 30 years as an owner.

"It's created a feeling of anxiety," Vegso told The Courier Journal. "I can't wait for the actual race."

'For the soul'

Lord Miles and jockey Paco Lopez win the Wood Memorial on April 8 at Aqueduct.

Sound decision-making — like the one to keep Lord Miles — is in Vegso's DNA. He made his fortune as the publisher of the popular "Chicken Soup for the Soul" series. The book's co-authors, Jack Canfield and Mark Victor Hansen, shopped it to more than 30 publishers in New York City in the early 1990s.

None bit.

In 1993, the pair came to Vegso, who owned a small publishing business in Florida. Sitting in an airport, Vegso began reading the manuscript for the book before he boarded a plane. The first few entries brought him to tears.

"And I thought, 'I'd better stop reading this, because people are gonna think there's something wrong with this guy in the airport,'" Vegso said.

The original title published June 28, 1993. It became a New York Times best-seller and spawned one of the most popular book series of all-time, with nearly 300 different titles. According to the "Chicken Soup for the Soul" website, its many iterations "have been translated into 43 languages, have been published in over 100 countries, and have sold more than 500 million copies worldwide."

"Just look at the title of the book and the look of the cover: chicken soup always was considered very healthy," he said. "And this one was for the soul."

But even Vegso never expected it to take off like it did. He believes book publishing and horse racing are a similar "crapshoot."

"In the horse business, I know a lot of people think they know 'This is the horse!' when they're looking at yearlings and stuff," he said. "But the horse can train great and look great, but maybe just doesn't have it in his mind to be competitive."

'He showed confidence'

Jockey Garrett Gomez is lifted off the ground by owner Peter Vegso after winning the $1,000,000 Pacific Classic horse race aboard Go Between Sunday Aug. 24, 2008 at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club in Del Mar, Calif. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi)

Vegso entered horse racing in 1989 when he bought a 5% interest in three horses. He bought his own farm in Ocala, Florida, in 1993 and is breeding "18 to 20" mares with promising stallions.

"It's hard to go out and buy the kind of horses with the pedigree that Peter has," said Saffie Joseph Jr., Lord Miles' trainer. "So to have a breeder breeding these kinds of horses and sending them to you, it's very gratifying."

Lord Miles brook his maiden as a 2-year-old when he closed strong to win by 5 3/4 lengths in a special weight race at Gulfstream Park. He failed to finish better than third in his next three outings. At that point, Joseph said, many owners would have taken a thoroughbred off the Kentucky Derby trail. But Vegso, who trusts the trainers he hires to plot out a horse's racing schedule — his hands-off approach, Joseph said, is a trainer's dream — let Joseph enter Lord Miles in the Wood Memorial.

There, he beat favorite Hit Show to win at Aqueduct Racetrack in New York in March as a 59-1 long shot. The win stood after an investigation for interference by Paco Lopez, Lord Miles' jockey.

"He showed confidence," Joseph said of Vegso. "He never said, 'Hey, no. Let's back track. We're not doing this.' It costs money to ship a horse. But he said go for it. We ran there and he secured a spot in the Derby."

"We went crazy watching that race, screaming like heck at the end," Vegso said.

As Derby day inches closer, Vegso plans to make the most of the experience. His wife, two daughters and five grandkids (all boys) will attend.

Vegso is cautiously optimistic.

Lord Miles is bred for distance.

"Everybody wants to win," Vegso said. "So it all depends on how the race goes and what kind of a trip the horse gets. When you get to that (final) stage, you know whether you've got a shot at it or if your horse has quit and he's not gonna get the job done.

"It's hard to know. Just keep your mind on just winning, and worry about the rest when it happens."

