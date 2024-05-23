Chickasaw head coach Carl Herring leaving for assistant position at Saraland

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) — After leading Chickasaw to consecutive playoff appearances, Carl Herring has resigned as the Chieftains head coach, he confirmed to WKRG Sports Director Simone Eli on Thursday.

“I’ve enjoyed my time here at Chickasaw and all we’ve been able to accomplish,” Herring said. “But it’s time for me to move on and I’m excited about my next step at Saraland.”

Herring is set to join the coaching staff at Saraland High School as an assistant under head coach Jeff Kelly. The Spartans were Class 6A runner-ups last year after winning the school’s first state title in 2022.

“I’m excited to bring Coach Herring on board, I’ve known him for a long time — the person he is and the coach he is,”Kelly said. “I look forward to seeing the impact he has on our kids.”

After serving as offensive coordinator at Chickasaw, Herring was promoted to head coach 2022 following Ryan Little’s departure to T.R. Miller. He went 12-10 in two seasons with the Chieftains, including back-to-back appearances in the Class 2A playoffs. Herring led Chickasaw to a program record seven wins in 2022.

The Chieftains finished spring practice last week.

This story will be updated.

