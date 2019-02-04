Chick-fil-A at Mercedes-Benz stadium transformed into completely different eatery on Super Bowl Sunday

The concessions stall at Mercedes-Benz stadium that houses Chick-fil-A was transformed into an eatery called 'Fries Up' on Super Bowl Sunday. As they reiterated well before this year's Super Bowl, Chick-fil-A refrained from opening inside the Mercedes-Benz Stadium during Sunday’s big game, keeping in line with a longstanding policy enacted by Chick-fil-A founder Truett Cathy.

