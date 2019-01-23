Chick-fil-A isn't swayed by Super Bowl, maintains Sunday policy at Atlanta stadium

Chick-fil-A confirmed it will not open for the Super Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

If Super Bowl LIII attendees want to “Eat Mor Chikin” they’ll have to find somewhere else at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to do it.

Chick-fil-A, the Atlanta-based business drawing large opening day lines as it expands through the country, will not make an exception to its policy and open for Super Bowl Sunday.

The chicken sandwich chain has a location in section 123 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, but in accordance with its founder’s wishes it is closed on Sundays along with all other Chick-fil-A locations. The corporation confirmed to SI.com that it will remain closed despite the stadium hosting the Super Bowl Feb. 3 between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams.

Founder Truett Cathy decided to close on Sundays when he opened the first restaurant in Hapeville, Georgia, in 1946.

“Having worked seven days a week in restaurants open 24 hours, Truett saw the importance of closing on Sundays so that he and his employees could set aside one day to rest and worship if they choose — a practice we uphold today,” reads the company’s website.

Atlanta Falcons fans had one chance in the regular season to eat Chick-fil-A at the stadium when they hosted a Monday night game. The stadium also hosts Atlanta United and various other events such as the Georgia state high school football championship games that don’t fall on a Sunday.

The company has opened on Sundays before, but in times of emergency and need. It opened in Dallas after the 2015 tornadoes, in Orlando after the 2016 mass shooting and at the Atlanta airport last year when thousands were stranded after a power failure.

SI.com reports that in its stead “Fries Up” will open at section 123 as it has all season on Sundays. The host stadium will also continue its “fan-first menu pricing” with $5 beers, $2 hot dogs and more.

