Chicho scores twice, but RSL has to settle for 2-2 draw

CARSON, Calif. (ABC4 Sports) – Chicho Arango scored two more goals to move into a tie for the MLS lead, but the L.A. Galaxy rallied in the final seconds in a 2-2 draw Saturday night.

Arango scored his 10th and 11th goals of the season, and it looked like RSL would win its fourth straight game, but Miguel Berry found the back of the net in the 94th minute, and Real Salt Lake had to settle for one point.

At 6-2-4, RSL extends its MLS unbeaten streak to eight in a row, and remains in first place in the Western Conference, two points ahead of Minnesota United.

Real Salt Lake dominated the first half, and scored the game’s first goal when As Real Salt Lake Braian Ojeda found Katranis with space out on the left wing. Controlling it with his head up, Katranis spotted Arango in the center of the box and whipped a perfectly weighted ball into the dangerous area. Even with a defender positioned in front of him, Arango leapt up and over to connect with a header and send it into the back of the net.

RSL would stretch its lead to two goals in the 40th minute. As Gómez controlled the ball on the right wing with a single marker, he played a quick give-and-go with Crooks to fly by the defender and find nothing but open space between him and the goal. Drawing the defense as he drove deep into the box, Gómez played it across the middle as Luna faked a touch and let it go by for Arango behind him. Showing his technique, Arango ripped a cross-body, one-time shot with his right foot past McCarthy and into the top corner for his MLS-leading 11th goal of the year.

Coming back out for the second 45 as Los Angeles looked to chip away at RSL’s lead, the Galaxy would get one back in the 54th minute. As Paintsil moved into space on the right side of midfield, he played it centrally for Puig on the outskirts of the box. Holding up play as his teammates overlapped, he laid it off for Gabriel Pec. Opting for a low, driven near-post strike, MacMath got a hand to the ball but couldn’t keep it out.

In the game’s final touch four minutes into stoppage time, LA Galaxy found the equalizer. Puig curled the ball to the penalty spot, bending just around the RSL defenders and onto the right foot of a sliding Miguel Berry for the tap-in goal. The final whistle would come immediately following restart from the goal to send both teams home with one point.

Real Salt Lake is back on the home pitch Saturday May 18th against the Seattle Sounders at 7:30 p.m.

