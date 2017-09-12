Chicharito supports Sergio Dipp after Monday Night Football disaster

Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez has never been shy about has fandom for the Oakland Raiders or admiration for the NFL's top players like J.J. Watt, and he marked himself down as a fan of one of the newest Mexicans involved in the American football league.

Chicharito, Mexico's all-time leading goal-scorer, sent a message of support to Sergio Dipp, the reporter who made his Monday Night Football debut during the late game between the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers.

Some criticized Dipp after he got off to a nervous start on the sideline. But the Baja California native rallied as the game went on and after the Broncos' 24-21 win over the Chargers, he posted a video explaining his perspective.

"In some people’s perspective, it all went wrong. But I truly meant no disrespect because all I wanted to do was to show some love to thee two historic head coaches," said Dipp of his opening report on Broncos coach Vance Joseph and Chargers coach Anthony Lynn, both of whom are black. "Hopefully I’ll have another chance, and be sure I’ll make the most out of it."

Dipp has covered Chicharito and the Mexico national team, and the West Ham forward doesn't view his performance as a failure. In fact, he views 29-year-old Dipp as a "legend" already.

"You're a legend," Chicharito wrote, following up with a letter to the reporter.

"I love you, I respect you, but I especially admire you a lot, brother," the letter begins.

Chicharito goes on to compare his role on the field and Dipp's as a reporter, both enjoying their paths and achieving their dreams.

"Who hasn't wanted to be or to go through at least one second of what we've done up to now? And there's more to come, brother," he continued. "Thank God we're both 29! And thanks to God, to us, our families, our friends and people who always are there for us, we've been able to go even farther than we dreamed.

"What a privilege to be your friend."





ESPN regularly has Mexico native John Sutcliffe as part of its Monday Night Football broadcasts both in English and Spanish. With the opening weekend of the season calling for a doubleheader, Sutcliffe was covering the earlier game between the MInnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints, while Dipp took part in the nightcap.