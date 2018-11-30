Chicharito open to leaving West Ham in January for more playing time

Javier Hernandez is refusing to rule out a January move away from West Ham as he continues to struggle for regular minutes.

The 30-year-old frontman has figured in 11 games this season, netting two goals, but has been handed just two Premier League starts.

As a man supposedly enjoying the peak years of his career, and one who has previously represented the likes of Manchester United and Real Madrid, Chicharito is eager to play a more prominent role.

With Manuel Pellegrini seemingly reluctant to hand the Mexico international that standing, transfer options will be considered in upcoming windows.

Quizzed by Marca on whether he will be weighing up his future next summer, Hernandez said: “I don't know, even this winter!

“I want to play, to participate as much as possible and I have the ability to win a place but I need to respect the decisions being taken and for that reason I am not closing the door on moving this winter.

“There is an exit door and another in the summer. I am happy here but I want to play more.”

Pressed further on whether he could push for a switch over the winter, Hernandez added: “I am not ruling it out but at the same time it needs to be for a top club and that is the case now or in the summer.”

Hernandez penned a three-year contract with West Ham when joining from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2017.

It remains to be seen whether that agreement will be honoured, with the exit door creaking open.

As a proven performer who has experienced life in the Premier League, La Liga and the Bundesliga, a man with 50 international goals to his name is open to new challenges.

Asked if there are any other countries he would like to play in, Hernandez said: “I don't know, I have been happy in the three, I am looking for the best for me whichever league it is in.”