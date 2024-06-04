Chicagoland sailor to represent U.S. in 2024 Olympic Games in Paris

CHICAGO — A local sailor is heading to Paris this summer to represent the United States in the 2024 Olympic Games.

Maggie Shea, a decorated sailor from Chicagoland, and her teammate Steph Roble, who was named US Sailing Rolex Yachtswoman of the Year in 2014, are gearing up to compete in this year’s Olympic sailing events, which will be held in the southern French city of Marseille.

According to Team USA, Shea, a Wilmette native, graduated from New Trier Township High School in 2007 and is the former Sailing Director at Chicago Match Race Center.

Simone Biles wins 9th national title, boosts Olympic champ Sunisa Lee along the way

The duo, who have been competing together and against each other for 15 years, met as Laser Radial competitors during high school and eventually became teammates in the 29er, 420 and professional match racing circuits.

Together, they claimed a Bronze Medal at the 49erFX World Championship in 2020, finished in 1st & 2nd in the Midwinter Championship in 2018 and 2019 and finished in 3rd at the Sailing World Cup in Genoa in 2019.

The most iconic venues of the Paris Olympics

“We are incredibly proud of Steph and Maggie,” Greg Miarecki, President of the Chicago Yacht Club Foundation (CYCF), said. “Their dedication, skill, and sportsmanship embody the spirit of our organization. We are thrilled to see them represent Chicago and the United States on the world stage, and we have every confidence in their success.”

It is not the pair’s first time heading to the Olympic games. In February 2020, Shea and Roblee won the US Olympic Trials and finished 11th in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games.

Sailing champion Daniela Moroz will make Olympic debut

“The Chicago community has rallied behind us for years – first, by believing in our potential as young junior sailors, and now, on the Olympic circuit as a professional team,” Shea said.

This year’s 10 sailing events will take place between July 28th and August 8th.

To commemorate the team’s journey, CYCF is hosting a celebration on Wednesday.

The “Hooray for Marseille!” event will be held at CYC’s Monroe Station in the 400 block of East Monroe Street at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the event are $35 and include Parisian pastries and champagne.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.