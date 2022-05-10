Chicagoland real estate: Bears coaches buy homes in same neighborhood

Report: Bears coaches buy homes in same neighborhood originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

NFL coaches spend a whole lot of time together. From meetings to film sessions to more meetings to practice on the field to even more meetings, coaches often spend more time at their team facilities than they do at home. But if a few of the Bears coaches want to hang out after they leave Halas Hall, that’ll be much easier. According to the Chicago Tribune, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, offensive line coach Chris Morgan and defensive line coach Travis Smith all recently bought houses in the same neighborhood.

Getsy recently purchased a six-bedroom, five-bathroom home in Waukegan for $1.57 million. The home sits on 1.84 acres, includes an inground pool and backs up onto a pond, per the Redfin listing that matches the Tribune’s description.

Meanwhile, Smith bought a house practically across the street from Getsy last month, according to the Tribune. His is a five bed, three-and-a-half bath home, purchased for $950,000. Per the Redfin listing, a great room in the center of Smith’s home is a big draw, “complete with soaring vaulted ceiling with stunning chandelier, dramatic two story custom fireplace.”

Morgan doesn’t live quite as close, but is still only a couple of blocks away, according to the Tribune. His is a $1.1 million five-bed, four-and-a-half bath home that features a heated five-car garage, according to Redfin.

NFL players always talk about how important it is to spend time together outside of football to help build chemistry on the field. Maybe hanging out at a block party, or a neighborhood cookout will help the Bears coaches, too.

