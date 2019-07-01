Chicagoland NASCAR: Bowman claims maiden Cup win after rain delay

Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman beat Chip Ganassi Racing's Kyle Larson in a late-race duel to clinch his maiden NASCAR Cup Series victory at Chicagoland.

In his 134th Cup start, Bowman emerged as a contender for victory during a second stage in which he climbed from the periphery of the top 10 to battle with Larson. The two ended up fourth and third respectively at stage end.

Taking the lead early in the final part of the race, Bowman was the first driver to build a three-second lead at any point during the race and seemed en route to a comfortable victory.

But he struggled to clear lapped traffic in the closing 30 laps - losing 1.5 seconds on one lap alone - which allowed a charging Larson to close in.

With eight laps of the 267 lap race remaining, Larson managed to pass Bowman on the inside at Turn 1 to grab the lead.

But Bowman rallied, aggressively side-drafting the #42 Chevrolet down the back straight to regain the lead, and built a margin over the next six laps to prevent another assault from Larson.

Larson, who was in search of his first win in 62 races, had to settle for second - a position in which Bowman had previously finished in three times this year.

The race ended under the floodlights after a storm hit the circuit early on. Red flagged after just 10 laps, a delay of over three hours followed.

Seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson led the field when the red flag was deployed and was a fixture among the top five throughout the race, threatening to end his own 75-race winless streak.

But unable to match Bowman or Larson's late race speed, Johnson slipped back and eventually lost out on third place to Penske's Joey Logano - the reigning champion managing to jump Johnson courtesy of an early final pitstop.

Behind Johnson, Logano's Penske team-mates Brad Keselowski and Ryan Blaney rounded out the top six. Blaney's race was one of recovery as he picked up a right-rear puncture at the end of stage one, having earlier run as high as second.

Inheriting the stage one win with a smart strategy by taking no tyres at his late-stage pitstop, Denny Hamlin would eventually slip back to finish 15th.

His race was compromised by a penalty for an uncontrolled tyre during a stage two pitstop.

Stage two winner Kevin Harvick had a similarly anonymous end to the race, finishing in 14th. He understeered into the wall while running third at the start of the final stage, and an extended pitstop for repairs dropped him out of contention.

Chase Elliott had also featured at the front of the pack throughout the first two segments of the race.

His victory hopes were derailed when his car was dropped onto the tyre gun air hose during a pitstop, with the delay costing him 18 places. He battled back to 11th.

Result - 267 laps

Pos

Driver

Team

Car

1

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

2

Kyle Larson

Chip Ganassi Racing

Chevrolet

3

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

4

Jimmie Johnson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

5

Brad Keselowski

Team Penske

Ford

6

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

7

Erik Jones

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

8

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

9

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

10

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

11

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

12

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Roush Fenway Racing

Ford

13

Kurt Busch

Chip Ganassi Racing

Chevrolet

14

Kevin Harvick

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

15

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

16

Aric Almirola

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

17

Ryan Newman

Roush Fenway Racing

Ford

18

Chris Buescher

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

19

Daniel Hemric

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

20

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

21

Paul Menard

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

22

Kyle Busch

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

23

David Ragan

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

24

Daniel Suarez

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

25

Darrell Wallace Jr.

Richard Petty Motorsports

Chevrolet

26

Ross Chastain

Premium Motorsports

Chevrolet

27

Matt DiBenedetto

Leavine Family Racing

Toyota

28

Ryan Preece

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

29

Matt Tifft

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

30

Corey LaJoie

Go FAS Racing

Ford

31

Landon Cassill

StarCom Racing

Chevrolet

32

Bayley Currey

Rick Ware Racing

Chevrolet

33

Josh Bilicki

Rick Ware Racing

Chevrolet

34

Reed Sorenson

Premium Motorsports

Chevrolet

35

Ty Dillon

Germain Racing

Chevrolet

36

B.J. McLeod

Petty Ware Racing

Ford

37

Clint Bowyer

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

38

Quin Houff

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet


