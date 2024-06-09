Chicagoland cyclist Philip “Bo” Hammer biking coast-to-coast to raise money, awareness for lung health

Forest Park man Philip “Bo” Hammer can frequently be seen bicycling around Chicagoland’s western suburbs.

Starting next weekend, he’ll be riding a lot further than that, all the way from the Pacific coast to the Atlantic coast.

Sunday Brunch: The Italian Homemade Company in West Fulton Market

Hammer, co-captain of Team Breathe America, and his teammates will be among hundreds of cyclists riding across the country in the Race Across America (RAAM), which bills itself as “The World’s Toughest Bicycle Race.”

The eight-member Team Breathe America is riding to raise money for the American Lung Association and awareness for lung health.

The RAAM begins in Oceanside, Calif., under one of the state’s longest piers. After covering more than 3,000 miles, climbing 175,000 total feet and crossing 13 states, the RAAM finishes on the Boardwalk in Atlantic City, N.J.

Weekend Break: Wells Street Art Festival

This year’s RAAM solo start is Tuesday, June 11. The team start is Saturday, June 15. The RAAM began in 1982 and is now in its 42nd year. Visit raamrace.org for more information.

“Bo” Hammer joined Gaynor Hall on Sunday’s WGN Weekend Morning News to talk about the RAAM, the training it requires, why he loves cycling and what Team Breathe America is racing for.

Check out the attached video to see the interview.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.