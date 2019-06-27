Chicagoland 101: Rules, red-hot drivers, TV times, more The MLS Chicago Fire won't be the only thing sporting flames this weekend in the Windy City. That's because Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch and the rest of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series are headed to town for a showdown at Chicagoland Speedway in the Camping World 400 (Sunday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN). And […]

The MLS Chicago Fire won’t be the only thing sporting flames this weekend in the Windy City. That’s because Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch and the rest of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series are headed to town for a showdown at Chicagoland Speedway in the Camping World 400 (Sunday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN).

And when it comes to putting down laps along with some really big stats, good luck finding two athletes who are perched higher atop their game than the two Joe Gibbs Racing teammates.

RELATED: Full Chicagoland schedule

For Truex, the last eight races have constituted quite a run including a unique combination of four wins — coming at short tracks (Richmond and Dover), in a test of endurance (the Coca-Cola 600) and at arguably the most challenging road course (Sonoma). His 504 laps led in the past eight races are nearly double that of any other driver, according to Racing Insights.

Meanwhile, for Busch, he is the only driver who has matched Truex’s four wins this season. He is also the only driver with more wins since the start of the 2015 season: 26 to Truex’s 21. Here’s a side-by-side comparison of the two that shows just how big this duo has been in the first part of the 2019 season.

Big 2 anyone?

Driver Truex Jr. Busch Wins 4 4 Seconds 2 2 Top five 7 10 Top 10 10 15 Laps led 518 766 Avg. finish 10.81 6 Stage wins 2 5 Playoff points 22 25

Adding fuel to the fire is the fact that these drivers are responsible for the past three victories at Chicagoland, with Busch the defending race winner and Truex coming away with the wins in 2016 and 2017. We’ll see what happens this weekend.

Now for the rest of the rundown for Chicagoland:

TRACK

Chicagoland Speedway is a 1.5-mile D-shaped tri-oval speedway located in Joliet, Illinois. Banking is 18 degrees in the turns, 11 degrees on the frontstretch and 5 degrees on the backstretch. The first Monster Energy Series race was in 2001 and won by Kevin Harvick.

TIRES

Goodyear held a tire test in May at Chicagoland Speedway, the results of which led to a right-side tire that provides more grip to help cars potentially get a bigger run on lead cars, according to the manufacturer. Drivers participating in that test included Brad Keselowski, Ryan Newman and Paul Menard.

Each Monster Energy Series team will get three sets of Goodyear Eagle Speedway Radials for practice, one set for qualifying and nine sets for the race (eight race sets plus one set transferred from qualifying or practice).

RULES

The Chicagoland race will feature the 2019 base rules package that has been run at other 1.5-mile tracks this season with an engine that has a tapered spacer and expected horsepower of about 550. Cars will have aero ducts this weekend as well.

TV INFORMATION

TV: NBCSN (3 p.m. ET, Sunday), NBC Sports App

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

NASCAR.com: Live leaderboard, Drive, RaceView

Of note: They’re back! NBC that is. This is the kickoff event for NBC’s coverage of NASCAR this season and also includes the NASCAR Xfinity Series race Saturday at 3:30. Join Rick Allen, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton, Steve Letarte and a cast of others for another exciting racing season on NBC and its affiliates. Meanwhile, FOX Sports will continue to cover the Gander Outdoors Truck Series with Friday night’s race airing at 9 p.m. ET on FS1. | NBC team fired up for new season