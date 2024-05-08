Chicago White Sox trade veteran Robbie Grossman to Texas Rangers for minor-league pitcher

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Robbie Grossman is headed back to the Texas Rangers.

The Chicago White Sox traded the veteran outfielder to the Rangers in exchange for minor-league right-handed pitcher Anthony Hoopii-Tuionetoa on Wednesday morning.

Grossman was a late addition to the Sox this season, signing a minor-league deal on March 22. He joined the big-league team on April 5 and had a .211/.329/.268 slash line with four doubles, four RBIs, 13 walks and six runs in 25 games, largely batting at or near the top of the Sox lineup.

Grossman had 10 home runs and 49 RBIs in 115 games for the Rangers in 2023.

The 34-year-old switch hitter has a career .243/.346/.377 slash line with 90 home runs and 419 RBIs during parts of 12 seasons with the Houston Astros (2013-15), Minnesota Twins (2016-18), Oakland Athletics (2019-20), Detroit Tigers (2021-22), Atlanta Braves (2022), Rangers (2023) and Sox (2024).

Hoopii-Tuionetoa went 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, one save, 16 strikeouts and one unearned run allowed in 12 ⅓ innings during 12 relief appearances with Double-A Frisco this season.

The 23-year-old ranked first among Texas League relievers in ERA, second in WHIP and opponents average (.167), third in strikeout-to-walk rate (4.00), seventh in strikeouts per nine innings pitched (11.68) and eighth in strikeouts.

Hoopii-Tuionetoa earned 2022 MiLB.com organizational All-Star honors after going 4-3 with a 3.09 ERA, eight saves and 67 strikeouts in 36 games for Class A Down East. He has a 3.15 ERA, 18 saves and 146 strikeouts in 83 career games during four seasons in the Rangers organization.

He has been assigned to the Double-A Birmingham roster.

The Sox also selected the contract of infielder Zach Remillard from Triple-A Charlotte. Remillard, who was designated for assignment on April 22, is 1-for-5 (.200) with one run in two games for the Sox this season.