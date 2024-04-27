Chicago White Sox and Tampa Bay Rays meet in game 2 of series

Tampa Bay Rays (13-14, fourth in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (4-22, fifth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Aaron Civale (2-2, 3.90 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); White Sox: Jonathan Cannon (0-1, 7.27 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Rays -241, White Sox +194; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Chicago has a 4-22 record overall and a 3-9 record in home games. The White Sox are 1-4 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Tampa Bay has a 5-5 record on the road and a 13-14 record overall. The Rays are 7-4 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gavin Sheets leads the White Sox with a .246 batting average, and has six doubles, three home runs, 10 walks and 10 RBI. Nicky Lopez is 10-for-34 over the past 10 games.

Isaac Paredes leads Tampa Bay with six home runs while slugging .505. Rene Pinto is 4-for-18 with two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 2-8, .201 batting average, 6.06 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Rays: 4-6, .243 batting average, 3.42 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (abductor), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (hip), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Drohan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Colin Poche: 15-Day IL (back), Peter Anderson Fairbanks: 15-Day IL (nerve), Taylor Walls: 60-Day IL (hip), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (oblique), Josh Lowe: 10-Day IL (hip), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hand), Jonathan Aranda: 10-Day IL (finger), Taj Bradley: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Shane Baz: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.