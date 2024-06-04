Chicago White Sox reinstate Robert Jr from IL, will be active against Cubs in Crosstown Classic

CHICAGO — Ahead of their game tonight against the Chicago Cubs, the Chicago White Sox announced all-star outfielder Luis Robert Jr. was reinstated from the 10-day injured list, on top of five other moves made by the team Tuesday afternoon.

Robert Jr. is back on the White Sox roster after a rehab stint with the Triple-A Charlotte Knights, but the team also placed outfielders Tommy Pham and Dominic Fletcher on the 10-day IL, called up outfielder Zach DeLoach from Triple-A Charlotte, selected the contract of Double-A outfielder Duke Ellis, and designated infielder Zach Remillard for assignment.

Pham was placed on the IL with a left ankle sprain, while Fletcher was moved to the IL with a left shoulder strain. Both moves are retroactive to June 3.

Robert Jr. was placed on the injured list on April 6 with a right hip flexor strain he suffered a day prior on April 5 in a game at the Kansas City Royals. He is slashing .214/.241/.500 with two doubles, two home runs, four RBI’s and three runs scored in seven games this season.

Robert Jr. won his first American League Silver Slugger Award and was an American League All-Star in 2023 after establishing career highs with 38 home runs, 80 RBI’s, 296 total bases and 75 extra-base hits over 145 games.

Pham was injured sliding into home plate in the eighth inning on Sunday at the Milwaukee Brewers. He is batting .280/.331/.402 with seven doubles, three home runs, 12 RBI’s and 19 runs scored in 33 games this season since his contract was selected from the Triple-A Knights on April 26.

Fletcher also suffered his injury on Sunday at the Brewers making an home-run saving catch in the seventh inning. He is batting .173 with four doubles and six RBI in 28 games this season, his first with the Sox.

DeLoach is slashing .281/.370/.369 with six doubles, two home runs, 21 RBI’s and 28 runs scored in 44 games with Triple-A Charlotte in 2024, his first season in the organization. He also was with the White Sox from May 22-24, going 0-5 over his first three major-league games.

Ellis ranks second in MiLB this season with 34 stolen bases in 35 attempts and is hitting .258 with one home run, 12 RBI’s and 24 runs scored in 39 games with the Double-A Birmingham Barons. He has recorded multiple steals in a game 11 times, including a season-high three on two occasions.

Ellis, 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds, is a .242/.330/.335 career hitter in the minor leagues over four seasons with 142 runs scored and 117 stolen bases (132 attempts) in 237 games after signing with the White Sox as a non-drafted free agent on June 19, 2020 out of the University of Texas.

Ellis, who bats and throws left-handed, will wear uniform No. 27, and will be making his MLB debut with the White Sox.

Remillard is hitting .242/.342/.333 with one double, one triple, one RBI and three runs scored in 15 games over two stints with Chicago this season.

The Chicago White Sox take on the Chicago Cubs in the yearly Crosstown Classic, beginning tonight at 7:05 p.m.

