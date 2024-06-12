Chicago White Sox reinstate OF Andrew Benintendi and P Steven Wilson from IL, designate P Tim Hill for assignment

SEATTLE — The Chicago White Sox reinstated Andrew Benintendi from the 10-day injured list, one of four roster moves announced Wednesday.

The left fielder was not in the starting lineup for Wednesday’s game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park.

Benintendi went on the IL on June 2 with left Achilles tendinitis. He is hitting .195 with five doubles, four home runs and 18 RBIs in 51 games. Benintendi returns after appearing in two rehab games with the Arizona Complex League White Sox.

The Sox also reinstated reliever Steven Wilson from the 15-day injured list. The right-hander went on the IL on May 20 with a back strain. He is 1-2 with a 2.84 ERA, six holds and 19 strikeouts in 21 relief outings. Wilson made two rehab appearances for Triple-A Charlotte before returning.

In the corresponding moves, the Sox optioned outfielder Duke Ellis to Charlotte and designated reliever Tim Hill for assignment.

Hill is 1-0 with a 5.87 ERA, one hold and 13 strikeouts in 22 relief appearances. He signed a one-year, $1.8 million deal with the Sox in the offseason.

Ellis went 0-for-4 with a run and four stolen bases in his first eight major-league games with the Sox.