Chicago White Sox say they are receiving plenty of interest ahead of the trade deadline

The MLB trade deadline is more than a month away.

But Chicago White Sox general manager Chris Getz says he is already getting peppered regularly with teams reaching out to express interest in possible deals.

“I would say it’s picked up even more recently,” Getz said before Tuesday’s game against the Houston Astros at Guaranteed Rate Field. “And I would expect it not to slow down — which is OK, because as we continue to want to build this organization back, one of the better avenues to doing so could be on the trade front.”

The Sox could be among the busy teams leading up to the July 30 trade deadline.

“We’re nearing the trade deadline, and there’s certainly been a lot of interest in our players,” Getz said. “There’s times where I’ll pull a player aside, and I know they’re reading, or their family’s reading, some of the rumors that are out there.

“And I try to be as upfront as I can and let them know whether there’s truth to it or not, just so we can put them in a good position to have a successful night.”

Getz said there are a “handful of conversations” taking place with other teams on a daily basis.

“I’ve already had some today,” Getz said, “and I would expect probably a couple more before the end of today.”

Speculation is well underway, with starters Garrett Crochet and Erick Fedde and outfielders Luis Robert Jr. and Tommy Pham among those mentioned as potentially drawing interest, based on reports from across the country.

“An inquiring team would have to bring something that is pretty significant for us to move on some of these guys,” Getz said.

The Sox did make a major move prior to the season, sending starter Dylan Cease to the San Diego Padres for four players — including pitcher Drew Thorpe.

“Being that Dylan was an attractive player to so many different organizations, I do believe it gave us a head start in regards to knowing organizations, whether that applies to Garrett or anyone else,” Getz said. “Having such a valuable player like Dylan in my first offseason as a general manager has allowed me to build relationships with other general managers and get to know other organizations. So I do feel like we’re well positioned when we feel like the time is right.”

Getz said when it comes to Crochet, who is having a breakout year as a first-time major-league starter, the Sox are “more than anything we’re focused on helping him navigate this season.”

“He’s just getting his career started as a starting pitcher and he’s proven to baseball and the world that he’s one of the best in the game,” Getz said. “I think I can speak to any fan out there that when they know he’s on the mound, whether it be our team or any other team, your club has a good chance to win. We’re continuing to figure out what’s best for the organization in regards to Garrett but primarily we’re focused on getting his start (Tuesday) and continuing to map out the rest of the year.”

Generally, when it comes to potential returns, Getz said the priority is “bringing in talent to the organization whether it be on the pitching side or the position player side.”

How quickly deals emerge remains to be seen.

“The easiest way to assess the pace in which this will move will be the other side and their interest,” Getz said. “If we felt like the offer was to the point where it’s something that we can’t really wait around on, we’ll do that.

“There’s a pace to the 12-month cycle — you’ve got the offseason, you’ve got spring training, you’ve got the first half and the second half. We’ve really had ongoing conversations since last fall (involving) a lot of our players, and if we feel it’s an opportunity to improve the health of our organization long-term, we’re going to do that.”

Injury updates on Yoán Moncada and Eloy Jiménez

Getz said third baseman Yoán Moncada (left adductor strain) is still in line to return around the All-Star break.

“We do feel that he’s turned a corner and is working toward more game activity,” Getz said.

Designated hitter Eloy Jiménez (left hamstring strain) is participating in a rehab assignment with the Arizona Complex League White Sox. He could be back in the majors next week.

“Those two players are certainly big pieces of this organization, our major-league club, and it does look like Eloy is not too far off,” Getz said.