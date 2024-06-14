Chicago White Sox prospect report: Catching up with Double-A catcher Edgar Quero, whose ‘time is coming’

PHOENIX — Edgar Quero drove in a run with a single to right in the first inning of a June 4 Double-A game at Tennessee.

It was the beginning of a big week for the Birmingham Barons catcher.

Quero, the fourth-ranked prospect in the Chicago White Sox system by MLB.com, earned Southern League Player of the Week honors Tuesday. He slashed .619/.704/1.143 with three home runs, five RBIs, seven runs and five walks in six games against the Smokies.

“I was a little cool (the) last couple of weeks before June,” Quero said this week during a Zoom call. “The start of June, I just tried to get back with my approach. My timing in the box was a little bit (messed) up. But just trying to be back with my timing and that’s what I’m doing right now.

“It’s pretty hard because the season is long. I know there are going to be some days when I’m 0-for-4, but (I) try to be the same guy every day. When I don’t see my rhythm in a good spot, just try to work in the cage on my timing.”

That plan is working. Quero entered Friday’s game against Pensacola with a 13-game hitting streak. He is 23-for-50 (.460) during the stretch, which included a run of eight consecutive multihit games.

For the season, the 21-year-old is hitting .271 with 10 home runs and 43 RBIs. He leads the Southern League in RBIs and ranks second in home runs, sixth in OPS (.818) and ninth in slugging (.457).

The Sox acquired Quero along with minor-league pitcher Ky Bush last July from the Los Angeles Angels for pitchers Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo López. He hit .277 with three home runs and 22 RBIs in 31 games with the Barons after the trade.

And he’s continuing to produce this season.

“It has been a pretty good year,” Quero said through an interpreter of the time since the trade. “I’m very happy to be here. This is a good organization. We’re playing very good here (in Birmingham). The minor leagues are good. Even though the results in the major leagues aren’t the ones that everybody wants, I think down here we’re doing what we’re supposed to do.

“I feel very happy here. We’re doing the work we’re supposed to do. We’re progressing, we’re learning, we’re developing and that’s what we’re here for. Hopefully we can join the major-league team soon and get better results there.”

Of course, he’s well aware his top priority is the work behind the plate.

“I’m pretty good (working) with (the) pitching staff right now,” Quero said. “We are really good in this league and I feel good.”

The Barons’ 2.80 staff ERA is the best in the Southern League.

Related Articles

That staff at one time included Drew Thorpe, who allowed one earned run on three hits with four strikeouts and two walks in his major-league debut for the Sox on Tuesday in Seattle. His next start is scheduled for Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.

Thorpe was 7-1 with a 1.35 ERA for the Barons before earning the promotion.

“This is my guy,” Quero said. “This guy is amazing. He’s going to be a star.”

Thorpe’s top pitch is a changeup. He threw 38 of them Tuesday among his 98 pitches. Quero called it “the best changeup I catch in my life.”

Thorpe followed third baseman Bryan Ramos and outfielder Duke Ellis in making the leap from Double A to the majors this season. Quero is focused on the tasks of the day, not jumping to any next levels.

“I don’t think about that, just trying to play baseball,” Quero said. “I know my timing is coming. I’m happy for those guys because you’re happy when you see guys coming up to the big leagues and going over there.

“But I’m just thinking about playing baseball here and doing my stuff. My time is coming.”