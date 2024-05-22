Chicago White Sox place DH Eloy Jiménez on the 10-day IL with a left hamstring strain

TORONTO — Eloy Jiménez is back on the injured list after suffering a left hamstring strain in a 5-0 victory Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays.

It’s the second IL stint this season for the Chicago White Sox designated hitter. He was unavailable from April 1-15 after suffering a left adductor strain.

Jiménez hobbled back to the dugout Tuesday in the fifth inning after scoring from second on a two-run single from Corey Julks. Jiménez is slashing .231/.288/.381 with five home runs and 12 RBIs in 36 games.

He was just warming up, posting .321/.387/.500 (9-for-28) during his current eight-game on-base streak.

In Wednesday’s corresponding move, the Sox called up outfielder Zach DeLoach from Triple-A Charlotte. He slashed .263/.358/.343 with two home runs and 18 RBIs in 38 games for the Knights.

The Sox acquired DeLoach as part of a February trade with the Seattle Mariners. The 25-year-old has no major-league experience.

The Sox also recalled pitcher Nick Nastrini from Charlotte and placed reliever Steven Wilson on the 15-day IL with a back strain. Wilson’s IL stint is retroactive to Monday.

Nastrini is the scheduled starter for tonight’s series finale at Rogers Centre.