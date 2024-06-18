Chicago White Sox OFs Tommy Pham and Dominic Fletcher reflect on a World Series with Arizona and recent injury recovery

Chicago White Sox outfielders Tommy Pham and Dominic Fletcher caught up with Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen and manager Torey Lovullo before Friday’s game at Chase Field in Phoenix.

Pham and Fletcher took part in a 2023 National League championship ring presentation ceremony — in Pham’s case it was a representation for now since he passed along his ring size a little too late for Friday’s gathering.

“Just being part of the team that got to do something special like that was a lot of fun,” said Fletcher, who appeared in 28 games during two stints with the Diamondbacks last season and was traded to the Sox in February. “It’s great to see a lot of my friends over there and get that piece of hardware.”

Pham joined the Diamondbacks last August in a trade from the New York Mets. He hit .421 with three doubles, one home run and two RBIs during the World Series. Pham reflected on coming up short of the ultimate goal.

“I don’t know, man, because we didn’t win the World Series, it doesn’t necessarily feel right to me,” Pham said of Friday’s ceremony. “It’s a nice gesture from the organization, of course, but it doesn’t feel right.

“Every game is like Game 7. I just felt we should have done better. (Texas Rangers outfielder) Adolis (García) got hurt (during the World Series) but we didn’t capitalize on it. I felt like we played better than the 4-1 record indicated.”

Pham returned from an injury this past weekend, going 4-for-11 in the three games against the Diamondbacks. He capped the series with three hits, one RBI and one walk in Sunday’s 12-5 loss.

“I feel fine,” Pham said before Sunday’s game. “I’ve just got to start playing better.”

Pham was in a 3-for-32 (.094) slide during his previous eight games leading into the three-hit performance on Sunday.

He suffered a left ankle sprain on June 2 at Milwaukee and was out from June 3 until Friday.

“I didn’t think I needed a DL stint, but our doctor based off the MRI, he was like DL,” Pham said, referencing the injured list which was formerly called the disabled list. “Then, as you guys saw, a few days later, I was running on it. I kind of got the short end of the stick there. I should have waited a couple of days before I went on the DL.

“It was swollen, but I’ve never had a swollen ankle. And I just felt like I heal quicker than most. I’m always a little aggressive on playing on the hurt side, but I felt like I wasted more days than I needed to. And going on the DL, that’s always on your résumé of course. I try to take pride in staying off the DL.”

Fletcher also went on the IL on June 3 after suffering a left shoulder strain.

“I’ll be rehabbing here in Arizona for a little bit until I get my throwing all the way back,” Fletcher said Saturday. “My hitting is pretty close right now, probably 90-ish percent. But I still have a little work to do throwing until I can fully get back in there and play games.”

Fletcher’s injury occurred when he crashed into the wall at American Family Field after making a home run-saving catch in the seventh inning of the June 2 game.

“Anytime I’m out there, I feel like I want to do my best to try to keep us in a game or save some runs, wherever I can,” Fletcher said. “I take pride in that out there and being able to make a play like that was pretty cool. Obviously the lasting effects kind of suck.”

It’s been a season filled with adjustments for Fletcher, who has a .173 average (13-for-75) with four doubles and six RBI in 28 games.

“Got off to a slow start, went down to Triple-A (Charlotte for) a little bit, worked on some stuff, came back and was there for a little bit and got hurt,” he said of his 2024 season. “Just want to get back healthy and get back to doing my thing.”

Reliever Matt Foster begins rehab assignment

Reliever Matt Foster began a rehab assignment Monday with the Arizona Complex League White Sox.

The right-hander missed all last season after undergoing successful Tommy John surgery on April 19, 2023. He was placed on the 60-day IL in late February.

Foster is 9-4 with a 4.39 ERA and 113 strikeouts during three big-league seasons (2020-22) with the Sox.